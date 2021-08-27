BTS & Megan Thee Stallion’s Remix For ‘Butter’ Is Here & It’s Oh So Smooth — Listen

How about another helping of ‘butter’? After clashing with her record label, Megan The Stallion released her remix of the BTS hit – and it’s as smooth as you thought it would be.

After topping the Billboard Hot 100 for most of the summer, BTS might be headed back to No. 1, thanks to one of the hottest artists in the rap game today. After getting an assist with her lawyers, Megan The Stallion joined the K-Pop superstars — V, Jimin, j-hope, Jungkook, SUGA, RM, and Jin – on the remix, and her verse is amazing. Listen below!

There were major stories ahead of the “Butter (Remix)” dropping: how Meg had to sue her record label to make it happen, and how 2021 has been the summer of BTS. On the legal front, Meg – born Megan Pete – filed a petition on Tuesday (Aug. 24) against her label, her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging that they were blocking the release. 1501 allegedly told Megan via a “vague email,” per Buzzfeed, that it didn’t believe her teaming with BTS would be “good for her career.” The label then said it would require a “waiver” that would allow Megan to participate if it received a waiver of $100,000, which Megan wouldn’t be entitled to.

Megan’s lawyers argued otherwise. “If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry,” the documents said, per Variety. Megan, through the documents, has also accused her label of doing nothing to “benefit my art” and assist her career “other than try to hurt it and make money off” her.

The judge ruled that Megan was free to release the remix. This isn’t the first – and likely, won’t be the last – time that Megan had to sue her label. In 2020, she was granted a temporary restraining order after she alleged they were blocking her from releasing her Suga ep at the height of her “Savage” challenge fame. Later in the year, she released her debut studio album, Good News, which included “Girls In The Hood,” “Body,” and the “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé. With Beyoncé’s help, Megan was able to attain her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, it’s Megan’s turn to see if she can do the same for BTS. “Butter” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on the June 5 chart (the band’s fourth No. 1 in under nine months.) It stayed there for seven consecutive weeks, before being replaced…by BTS’s other new single, “Permission To Dance,” which debuted at No.1 on July 24. “Butter” returned to the top of the charts the following week, and stayed there until Aug. 14, when The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” made its way to No. 1. “Butter” has stayed in the Top 10 since then, and this new Meg remix might help the Bangtan Boys close out the summer at No. 1.