Brad Pitt, 55, Is Lookin’ Like A Snack In A Full Tuxedo At ‘Ad Astra’s Venice Film Festival Premiere

Brad Pitt proved he’s the alpha of silver foxes at the premiere for his new space adventure flick, ‘Ad Astra.’ The actor’s still delivering that old school Hollywood charm, even after the premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.’

First rule of the Brad Pitt fan club: talk about how hot Brad Pitt is. The actor, 55, certainly gave us something to talk about when he stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of his new space opera film, Ad Astra, amid the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 29. With an unbuttoned tuxedo jacket and long golden hair tucked behind his ears, Brad nailed that not-trying-too-hard look that only makes him more of a silver fox. A bow tie, which served as his formal wear’s cherry on top, still delivered that A-list charm Brad has built his career on!

Sadly, Brad’s biceps were hidden underneath his formal jacket. But they came out for all to see — bulging veins included — as he dreamily smiled in an olive T-shirt while standing on a boat dock in Venice on Aug. 28. The actor arrived via boat to the city of gondolas the day prior, once again rocking a cool guy uniform: muted tee, shades, a duffel bag and bakers boy hat.

Unlike his usual wardrobe, Brad wore a spacesuit for his newest film, Ad Astra, which premieres in the U.S. on Sept. 20. Brad has joined the likes of Matt Damon and Sandra Bullock in starring in his own space film, but his story follows an astronaut who makes his way to Neptune in search of his rogue father (Tommy Lee Jones). Of course, Brad also has the responsibility of saving humanity along the way as he must figure out how to stop life-threatening cosmic rays. The picture is directed by James Gray, and the cast also features World War Z’s Ruth Negga (she and Brad were co-stars in the zombie flick), and Liv Tyler (remember her from the granddaddy of space films, Armageddon?).

Brad is still riding on the success of his last film, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which just premiered on July 26. Amid all the hubbub of his career, the father of six is still thinking of his children. His ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 44, just dropped off their eldest child Maddox, 18, in South Korea to begin his studies at the prestigious Yonsei University! “Brad is so proud of Maddox and how he is heading to school on his own terms,” a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Brad is proud of all his kids, and is there for them through thick and thin.”