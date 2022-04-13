Kim Kardashian Admits She’d ‘Wear A Diaper’ If It Meant Wearing Her Favorite, Uncomfortable Styles

She also revealed why she bought adult diapers before she took the bar exam, during a new interview on ‘Ellen.’

Kim Kardashian made light of one of the most pressing questions about some of her more uncomfortable looking outfits: how does she go to the bathroom? The SKIMs founder joked about being open to resorting to adult diapers if it’s absolutely necessary so she can go out in uncomfortable outfits in a sneak peak on Tuesday April 12 of her upcoming interview on Ellen.

Ellen DeGeneres showed some of Kim’s incredible outfits for her Vogue cover story on-screen during the interview, before asking if she sported any more comfortable clothes. She admitted that around the house she keeps it comfy, but she’ll do a lot to wear amazing outfits in public. “I’ll be in pajamas at home—pajamas and sweats, no makeup, and then, when I go out, I’ll wear literally anything. I don’t care how uncomfortable. How long I have to—if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care what I have to do,” she said.

Even though Kim said she would wear a diaper, Ellen asked if she had ever done that, and Kim told a hilarious story about when she did buy adult diapers, but spoiler alert: she never actually wore them. “I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam, because I didn’t know how it worked. So, I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight. I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’ll get a lunch break,’ but I didn’t know. I thought it was like four hour increments, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I bought adult diapers, and they were like, ‘You have a 15 minute break here and there.’ So I never had to use them!” she said. Ellen joked that they’re “good” to have “for the future.”

Kim’s interview with Ellen spanned a number of different aspects of her life. In earlier released clips, Kim has spoken about her boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s tattoos, including that he got her name branded on him, while admitting that her favorite is his “My Girl is a Lawyer” tattoo. She also opened about how she tries to take the “high road” with her ex Kanye West. “I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids” she said.