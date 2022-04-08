Kylie Jenner Says She’s Working on Getting Her ‘Abs’ Back After Baby #2: Watch

Kylie Jenner may have just had her second baby, but she’s already working on her abs making ‘a comeback,’ as seen in one of her latest Instagram stories.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her body in a recent Instagram story, sharing of video of herself in a long sleeve black crop top and black sweat pants and showing off her post-baby body. “My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally,” the reality star wrote over the video, where she was playing music in the background in what appeared to be her bedroom.

Although the Kylie Beauty founder said she was working on her abs since having her second baby with Travis Scott, recent photo show her looking as drop-dead gorgeous as ever! The 24-year-old was a vision in white as she joined her family for The Kardashians premiere at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday (Apr. 7). She posed in a white gown that hugged every inch of her trademark curves, with a handful of chic knots tied at her shoulder and bustline.

Kylie also paired the outfit with white latex leggings and matching white pumps and pulled her raven-colored locks back into a chic bun. The train of her gown followed behind her as she joined her family inside the theatre.

In addition to working on her body, Kylie has also been working on keeping her family closer than ever upon the arrival of her second child. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife at the beginning of March that the California native was hoping to keep daddy Travis home more these days to spend more time with their kids.

“This is a a very important time in their life, and she needs him now more than ever,” the source explained. “Travis has been incredibly supportive throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, and she still wants him to be there morning, noon, and night. Kylie gets that he’ll have work obligations or appearances, but other than that she wants him home for the time being.”

Becoming parents to two young children has been an adjustment for Kylie and Travis, the source notes. “It’s been quite the undertaking, but Kylie is such a natural and Travis has been incredible. They are both entirely dedicated to each other and to their two children.” The insider also shared that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” with her newborn sibling. “It’s so adorable because Stormi wants to help whenever she can, and she won’t leave her baby brother alone. She is already the best big sister,” they said. HL reached out to Kylie and Travis’ reps for comment.