Kylie Jenner Rocks Long White Dress For 1st Red Carpet Since Baby No. 2: Photos

After a pandemic and a second pregnancy, Kylie Jenner is back on the red carpet! The makeup mogul made her return at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ while wearing a skintight white latex dress.

Kylie Jenner was a vision in white when she joined her family at The Kardashians premiere at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday (Apr. 7). Two months after Kylie, 24, gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child, Ky cut a dashing figure on the carpet. The face and mind behind Kylie Cosmetics posed in a white latex gown that shone in the flashing lights from photographers. The outfit, which had a slit around her thigh, hugged every inch of her trademark curves, with a handful of chic knots tied at her shoulder and bustline.

While Kylie posed for photographers, onlookers saw she paired the outfit with white latex leggings and similarly colored pumps. The train of her gown followed behind her as she joined her family inside the theatre. Afterward, Kylie “briefly” attended the show’s after-party, according to E! News. Considering she is just two months removed from welcoming her baby boy into the world, it’s easy to forgive Kylie for not making it an all-nighter.

The day before the Kardashians event, Kylie showed that she still had her cutting-edge sense of style. When attending a press event at Nobu Malibu, Kylie opted for another white outfit, wearing a custom Isidora Durovic suit. She carried a Coperni x Heven glass blown Signature Devil-Horned Swipe bag. Apparently, glass is so in this year.

Kylie’s outfit was just one of the highlights of The Kardashians premiere. Kim Kardashian brought her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to the event. Though the Saturday Night Live star didn’t walk the red carpet with Kim, he did show up to support her at the event. Pete, 28, watched as Kim, 41, posed for photographs and skipped the interview portion of the red carpet. Kim, however, told E! News that she was thankful to have Pete there on her big night.

The rest of the Kardashians attended the event. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked the carpet together, fresh off faking out the world with their “practice” marriage in Las Vegas. Khloe Kardashian brought True Thompson, and together they posed with Kris Jenner and Kim. Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, also walked the red carpet ahead of the event.