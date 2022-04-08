Gwyneth Paltrow Marks Son Moses’ 16th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘You Are Deeply Special’

For her son’s 16th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared the sweetest tribute to Instagram, sharing what a ‘true blessing’ he is to the family.

World’s Best Mom! Gwyneth Paltrow just shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her son Moses, who just turned 16. “@mosesmartin you are 16 today. I’m not sure how I’m writing that number,” Gwyneth began in an Instagram photo of her son smiling in the midst of several colorful balloons. “Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you.”

The mom, who shares Moses and daughter Apple, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, continued, “I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday.

In addition to Gwyn being supportive of her son, he has also “proud” of his “feminist” mom for the products she sells for her popular wellness and lifestyle company, Goop. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on the Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 episode of her show, Gwen shared the details of the “sweetest” moment she recently had with her teen.

“A few weeks ago — out of nowhere — he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed at first that Goop sold vibrators,” Gwen shared, adding that the teen then realized it was “great” to empower people to purchase sex-related products without shame or embarrassment. “You’re a feminist,” Moses exclaimed.

Moreover, Gwyn also shared with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel during a January episode of his show that Moses had become quite the skateboarder amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, working on “skills and tricks” as a form of outdoor exercise. For Moses’ 15th, birthday, the proud mom posted an Instagram birthday shout-out to her page, exhibiting the teen first in a close-up portrait and then showing off his skateboarding talents.