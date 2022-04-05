Sami Sheen, 18, Rocks Crop Top & Sweats Celebrating The Start Of Spring

Sami Sheen continued to show off her new light blonde locks in a recent series of Instagram photos, sporting a trendy black crop top and sweats while posing outside.

Sami Sheen is 18 and ready to take on the world in style! The newly blonde influencer stepped out on Tuesday to share a slew of photos posing outside amidst a gorgeous California back drop as she sported a black crop top and white baggy sweatpants. Other photos in the series showed off more details from the outfit which included some trendy chunky black shoes as she also wore a baggy red hoodie casually draped around her arms.

Sami has loved showing off not only her stylish looks, but her brand new do! The The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards debuted off her new light blonde locks with some fun pics. The carousel of Instagram photos starts out with Sami sitting on a rooftop giving some serious Jessica Rabbit vibes as she rocked a strapless, plunging, red dress and stunning teardrop necklace. Her platinum blonde hair, now several shades lighter than before, glided down her shoulder as she looked off into the distance.

The teen simply captioned the post, “legally blonde,” celebrating her hair makeover. The rest of the photos showed off some fun moments from her party as she posed with some friends by giant balloons that were shaped like the number 18. She also had a photoshoot against a colorful splattered paint backdrop.

Sami’s mom, Denise, also recently gave her daughter a shoutout on her special day. She uploaded a post of her daughter rocking her rose gold hair and wrote her a heartfelt message.” In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami,” she wrote in the pic’s caption. “I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗Happy 18th Birthday!”