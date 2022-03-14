Sami Sheen Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover For Her 18th Birthday: Photo

Sami Sheen has gone through a number of hair evolutions from dirty blonde to bright pink but now she’s giving off Elle Woods vibes with her platinum blonde hair.

Sami Sheen stepped into adulthood with a brand new hair color! The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards showed off her new light blonde locks in some super fun pics from her birthday party. The carousel of pics starts out with Sami sitting on a rooftop channeling Jessica Rabbit as she rocked a strapless, plunging, red dress and stunning teardrop necklace. Her platinum blonde hair, now several shades lighter than before, glided down her shoulder as she looked off into the distance.

She simply captioned the post, “legally blonde,” celebrating her hair makeover. The rest of the pics showed off some fun moments from her party. She posed with some friends by giant balloons that were shaped like the number 18. She also had a photoshoot against a colorful splattered paint backdrop. While all of the pics were stunning, her new hair change is definitely what stands out the most.

Sami’s signature color is a dirty blonde ombre look. However, she also has been experimenting with dying her hair pink. Just a few months ago in December, she died her entire head of hair pink in pics you can see here (and it’s not the first time she’s done this!) As time has passed, she let her hair fade back into its dirty blonde look. Just a week ago, her hair was much darker than it was in her 18th birthday pics, as you can see below.

Sami’s mom, Denise, recently gave her daughter a shoutout on her special day. She uploaded a post of her daughter rocking her rose gold hair and wrote her a heartfelt message.” In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami,” she wrote in the pic’s caption. “I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗Happy 18th Birthday!”

This comes after Sami made the decision to move in with her dad, Charlie, after growing up with her mom for her entire life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils alum recently admitted that her relationship with Sami is “strained” but she hopes that they’ll be able to work on it. Denise also has admitted that the Two And A Half Men star has been there for his daughters as they grew up.