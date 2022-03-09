See Pics

Denise Richards Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Sami Sheen On Her 18th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Denise Richards, center, Sam Sheen and Eloise Richards attend a private event at Hyde Staples Center hosted by Dell for the Katy Perry concert on in Los Angeles, Calif Dell Hosts VIP Guests At A Private Event At Hyde Staples Center For Katy Perry Concert, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2014
Denise Richards and daughter Eloise spotted out and about Pictured: Denise Richards and daughter Eloise spotted out and about,Denise Richards daughter Eloise spotted out about Ref: SPL779449 100614 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lola Rose Sheen, Denise Richards and Sam SheenLongines Masters, Day 3, Los Angeles, America - 03 Oct 2015
Denise Richards, Lola Sheen and Leo Howard onstage during the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on in Los AngelesRadio Disney Music Awards - Inside, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Denise Richards took to Instagram to share a loving message for her daughter Sami on her special day and shared several throwback pics of her over the years.

Denise Richards, 51, is one proud mom! The actress shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Sami for the teen’s 18th birthday on March 9 and included some memorable pics that prove just how much the gorgeous gal has grown up. She also wrote a caption that gushed over her oldest child.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much,” her caption read. “Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗
Happy 18th Birthday!🎉🎂🎊🎁😘”

It didn’t take long for Sami to respond to her mom after she posted the pics and message to her page. “thank you so much mom i love you too ❤️❤️,” she replied.

Denise Richards, Sami Sheen
Denise Richards and Sami Sheen on a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Denise’s pics of Sami showed her as a tot, including one close-up snapshot of her in pigtails and one of her holding up a paper heart that read, “I Love You to Pieces.” The other pic showed her now, all grown up and looking as happy as can be while smiling and rocking hoop earrings and pink hair.

Denise’s shout-out to Sami comes just one month after she admitted that their relationship was “strained” after the teen moved in with her father, Charlie Sheen. The Wild Things star opened up about the situation in an interview with Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show. “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” she told him on Feb. 11. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

As Denise continues to work on their relationship, Sami has been making headlines for sharing her own pics on Instagram. One of her most recent posts showed her posing in a green bikini while out at the beach three weeks ago. She also rocked a sun hat and sat on a leopard print blanket over the sand. “xoxo,” she simply captioned the pics.