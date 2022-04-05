Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Reveals Whether They’re Still Together After Breakup Speculation

Alyssa Miller responded to rumors that she and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star had broken up with a ‘cute’ photo.

After reports that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller had broken up started circulating, the model shutdown the claims that they’d split with a sweet selfie with the actor on Instagram on Monday April 4. Alyssa, 32, had a perfect response, showing that the pair are still together. “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo,” she wrote in the caption.

The selfie featured Alyssa and Andrew, 38, making silly faces, as she leaned into him. Other than joking about using a cute photo, the Sports Illustrated model also included a sweet message to Andrew. “Lol love you AG,” she wrote, along with a butterfly emoji. Alyssa’s comment came a day after it was reported that the pair had split up due to “work commitments and schedules” by a source to ET.

Rumors aside, Alyssa and Andrew clearly seem like they love spending quality time together. The two were spotted after enjoying a round of tennis together at a Malibu court back in February. The pair were in athletic gear and had their rackets and had as they headed to the car together.

The Social Network actor and model first started becoming more public with their relationship around when Andrew was promoting his musical movie tick, tick… BOOM! While it wasn’t clear when their relationship started, the pair have seemed so in love with each other when they’ve been spotted out and about together. The pair did make their red carpet debut together at the 2022 SAG Awards in February, via E! News.

It seems like Andrew and Alyssa have enjoyed some downtime together, especially after Andrew had a busy year in 2021 with the major releases of tick, tick… BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him putting back on the Spidey suit to team up with both his Peter Parker predecessor Tobey Maguire and spider-successor Tom Holland for the multiverse-spanning box-office smash hit.