Andrew Garfield & GF Alyssa Miller Play Tennis Together On Rare Public Date

The ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ star hit the court with his girlfriend for a romantic afternoon getting their game on!

Ace! Andrew Garfield was spotted heading home from a tennis date with his girlfriend Alyssa Miller on Wednesday February 2. The 38-year-old actor and the 32-year-old model were seen heading back to their car after spending some time volleying back and forth at a Malibu tennis complex. The couple kept their trip to the car low-key, and it looked like they were tired from a day of hitting the ball back and forth.

The pair were both dressed sporty for their fun day out! Both wore matching Nike sneakers (black for Andrew, white for Alyssa), and rocked comfortable clothes. Andrew sported a gray t-shirt and black shorts, along with a beige cap and shades, as he carried his racket and water bottle. Alyssa wore a white long-sleeved t-shirt with a navy blue tennis skirt and a Yankees hat. The pair looked like they were trying to get to their ride as quickly as possible.

Andrew and Alyssa have been together since around November 2021. The pair were first spotted while Andrew was promoting his Netflix musical tick, tick…BOOM! which he starred in as Rent writer Jonathan Larson. The Social Network star was spotted holding hands with the model, as he headed to a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, according to People.

It’s definitely been a busy few months for Andrew. After tick, tick…BOOM! was released in November, the actor also (SPOILER ALERT) starred in the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out in December. After tons of fans speculated about whether Andrew (or Tobey Maguire) would make their return as Peter Parker, the older Spider-Men made their grand return to the SpiderVerse. Andrew even hilariously kept the secret from his ex-girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. “Emma [Stone] kept on texting me. She was like, ‘are you in this new Spider-Man film?'” he said, during an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ ”