Andrew Garfield Admits His ‘Second Chance At Saving Gwen’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Secured His Return

Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ The actor admitted that his Spider-Man’s ‘second chance at saving Gwen’ through MJ was the moment that ‘sold’ him on returning.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the biggest movies of all time, and Andrew Garfield is well aware of how much of an emotional impact his Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, had on the movie. The Oscar-nominated actor broke his silence about his epic return in the film and how one emotional moment brought his character full circle.

“My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that,” Andrew told Variety. “It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen [Stacy, Garfield’s love interest in The Amazing Spider-Man played by Emma Stone].”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, MJ (Zendaya) is knocked off scaffolding at the Statue of Liberty as all the Spider-Men face off against the villains. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man goes after MJ, but he’s swept away by the Green Goblin’s glider. Andrew’s Spider-Man rushes to save MJ, and he’s able to bring her to the ground safely.

“I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing,” Andrew noted. After the incredible save, Andrew’s Spider-Man begins to tear up. He may not have been able to save Gwen — who died tragically in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 after falling down a clock tower — but he was able to save MJ. “You know, the spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so heartfelt and pure and loving, and Emma brought that similar unique spirit to Gwen,” Andrew said.

Andrew admitted that he’s “really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends” for the Peter he played. He also hasn’t closed the door on another return as Spider-Man in the future.

The actor said he was “definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.” Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.