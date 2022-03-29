Khloe Kardashian Rocks Bright Pink Leggings & Matching Crop Top During Morning Workout

Fans got a glimpse inside Khloe Kardashian’s intense morning workout with a new series of videos on her IG story, where she’s wearing a sexy, hot pink athleisure look!

Khloe Kardashian loves documenting her workouts for her fans, and she’s looking more fit than ever in her latest upload! On March 28, Khloe shared a series of videos of herself stretching out and doing some pilates moves during her early morning exercise session. Her toned figure was on full display as she rocked a hot pink crop top and leggings outfit. She did a series of leg stretches on the mat before getting into the more intense part of her workout, and the videos showed off her full long, lean body.

Khloe has gotten in the best shape of her life in recent years, and we don’t blame her for wanting to show it off. On March 27, she did just that while attending an Oscars after-party. For the event, Khloe sparkled in a silver dress, which she showed off on Instagram the following day. However, it was her hair that really had everyone talking!

After years of rocking long locks, Khloe showed off a much different hairstyle for the post-Oscars bash. She had her locks styled in a blunt bob with bangs that were parted in the center. The look was inspired by the character of Elvira in Scarface, and Khloe totally nailed it.

On April 14, Khloe and her famous family members will return to our television screens for their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. Khloe has confirmed that she will discuss her ex, Tristan Thompson’s, paternity scandal on the show. At the end of 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had secretly fathered a third child, who was allegedly conceived while he was still dating Khloe in March 2021. The baby’s mother is Maralee Nichols. Khloe and Tristan have a daughter of their own together, while he also shares a son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

The Kardashians will also give fans a glimpse inside Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with Travis Barker and their journey to have a child together. Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson will also be part of the show.