Khloe Kardashian Debuts Blonde Bob In Nearly-Sheer Mini Dress At JAY-Z’s Oscar Party

Khloe Kardashian was a sight for sore eyes when she hung out at the bash with her sister Kim Kardashian in an outfit that gave off ‘Scarface Elvira Energy.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, turned heads on March 27 when she showed up to JAY-Z‘s Oscars party with a new hairstyle and sexy outfit. The reality beauty debuted a blonde bob at the event, which took place at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, CA and was also attended by her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, and wore a nearly-sheer white sleeveless mini dress. She also held a matching clutch purse and posed for confident and sizzling pics that she shared on her Instagram page.

“ꜱᴄᴀʀꜰᴀᴄᴇ ❥ ᴇʟᴠɪʀᴀ ᴇɴᴇʀɢʏ,” Khloe captioned the eye-catching photos before her followers were quick to respond with kind comments. “Beautiful,” many followers wrote while others shared heart emojis. “Wow,” another simply but effectively shared before others complimented her gorgeous features.
Khloe Kardashian hangs out with Kim Kardashian at JAY-Z’s Oscars party. (GIO/BACKGRID)

Other photos of Khloe were taken by photographers at the party and they also captured Kim’s incredible look. It included a bright aqua long-sleeved form-fitting long dress. She paired the look with silver lined sunglasses as she had her long hair up into a ponytail and added dangling earrings to top it all off. Like Khloe, Kim shared photos of her outfit in a series of pics on Instagram.

After they had fun at Jay’s party, Khloe and Kim met up with their other sister Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they seemed to also have a great time. Other stars that showed up to the bash included Rihanna, who flaunted her baby bump, Winnie Harlow, Zoe Kravitz, Saweetie, and more.

Before Khloe attended some of Hollywood’s best parties, she turned heads when she picked up her daughter True, 3, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, from her gymnastics class in Los Angeles. The proud mom hid behind a pair of sunglasses, kept her long blonde hair down, and wore a black outfit but still managed to look stylish and pretty as she was photographed holding the tot’s hand before they went on their way.