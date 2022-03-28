Khloe Kardashian Debuts Blonde Bob In Nearly-Sheer Mini Dress At JAY-Z’s Oscar Party

Khloe Kardashian was a sight for sore eyes when she hung out at the bash with her sister Kim Kardashian in an outfit that gave off ‘Scarface Elvira Energy.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, turned heads on March 27 when she showed up to JAY-Z‘s Oscars party with a new hairstyle and sexy outfit. The reality beauty debuted a blonde bob at the event, which took place at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, CA and was also attended by her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, and wore a nearly-sheer white sleeveless mini dress. She also held a matching clutch purse and posed for confident and sizzling pics that she shared on her Instagram page.

“ꜱᴄᴀʀꜰᴀᴄᴇ ❥ ᴇʟᴠɪʀᴀ ᴇɴᴇʀɢʏ,” Khloe captioned the eye-catching photos before her followers were quick to respond with kind comments. “Beautiful,” many followers wrote while others shared heart emojis. “Wow,” another simply but effectively shared before others complimented her gorgeous features.