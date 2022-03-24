Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Plunging Denim Mini Dress & Matching Coat — Photos

Khloe Kardashian showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a denim outfit at a Good American event held at Nobu.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looked incredible walking out of Nobu Malibu on Wednesday night (March 23). The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum left the celebrity hotspot after an event for her company, Good American, in a fabulous blue denim mini dress with a plunging neckline, as well as a stylish matching coat. Leave it to Khloe to always dress up for a night out!

The reality star, who was spotted with some friends at her glamorous work event, accessorized her look with a pair of black heels, gold earrings, and black sunglasses. She styled her platinum blonde hair in a cute ponytail. Last but not least, Khloe wore a pair of black gloves to the event.

It’s conceivable that Khloe’s entire outfit was from Good American, which she launched in 2016 with Emma Grede. Her choice of attire for the night out showcased her incredible body. The mom-of-one works out a ton in the gym, and that was more evident than ever in the photos from her Nobu appearance.

This is the latest example of Khloe showing off her toned body in another sexy, skintight outfit. Just recently, she attended her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party in a skintight, sheer mesh dress. Her outfit was entirely see-through and covered in cool black and blue star pattern, while the bodice and waist were ruched and cinched in.

Khloe also slipped on an epic outfit for the opening of her sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami. She wore a blue mini dress with sheer mesh panelling to reveal a bikini style top underneath. Khloe was fully Miami vibes with a loose beach wave in her hair, a late 90s inspired pair of sunglasses and a bright orange manicure.