Amy Schumer Reveals The Valuable Parent Advice She Gave Bestie & New Mom Jennifer Lawrence

Now that they’re both moms, Amy Schumer gave some great tips to her BFF Jennifer Lawrence — and it’s not what you may expect!

Amy Schumer is sharing some of her best mommy advice with bestie Jennifer Lawrence! “It’s just about failing,” Amy said at the New York City premiere of her new Hulu show Life & Beth, per PEOPLE. “It’s like stand up. You mess up so bad,” the 40-year-old, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, stated.

“It couldn’t go much worse than what we named our son initially,” she joked about how she and Chris originally named their sone Gene Attell. “But they’re doing great,” she went on about Jennifer and husband Cooke Maroney, 37. “They really are both just such clear, natural parents.”

News broke via TMZ on February 23 about Jennifer giving birth to her first child to much excitement. In Sept. 2021, a rep for the Hunger Games actress initially confirmed the pregnancy news and, the next day, the first photos surfaced with her baby bump front and center. Jennifer also showcased her growing belly while promoting her Netflix film Don’t Look Up in late 2021.

Before Jennifer welcomed her baby, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Winter’s Bone actress plans to take a year-long hiatus from show business to focus on motherhood before doing her next movie. “She has been reading a lot of scripts and wants to take a role next that shows her versatility as an actress. She knows that she can do it all and plans on maintaining a healthy balance between work and being a mother and wife,” the insider explained.

In addition to Jennifer, Amy has another pal with whom she’s been talking about childcare! The upcoming Oscars host notably revealed during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview that her Life & Beth co-star, Michael Cera, also quietly welcomed a child with his longtime partner of four years, Nadine. The baby is Michael and Nadine’s first.

“Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?…I just outed him, I just outed his baby,” Amy joked during the interview. Confirming the news, Michael responded coyly: “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.” Michael has not shared any further details about the new baby, including name, gender, or birthday.