Rihanna Confirms She’s In Her 3rd Trimester Of Pregnancy & Admits She’ll Be ‘Psycho’ Mom

Start the countdown because Rihanna says her baby is on the way – but be warned! The ‘Diamonds’ singer said a ‘Real Housewives’ star has inspired her to be a real tough mother when it comes to her child.

Rihanna is known for someone who doesn’t tolerate clowns, fools, and haters, and that’s not going to change when she gives birth to her baby. “I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” RiRi, 34, says in a new interview with ELLE.com. “Psycho about it.” The singer spoke with the publication about the launch of Fenty Beauty across Ulta Beauty’s network of stores, and during the conversation, she let it be known that her and A$AP Rock‘s child will arrive here sooner than later.

“[Fenty Beauty and pregnancy glow] go hand in hand,” said Rihanna. “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester, where you wake up, and you’re like, ‘oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Rihanna also shared the best advice she’s gotten about being a mother – “to sleep now because I won’t get much later” – and, as an avid Bravo watcher, which member of the Real Housewives franchise has been an inspiration for her parenting skills. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” Rihanna said of the Real Housewives of Orange County mom. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from [Real Housewives of New Jersey] does not play about her kids.”

“She will flatten you about those kids,” she added. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna and Rocky — née Rakim Athelaston Mayers – announced their pregnancy at the end of January with a series of photos that showed off Rihanna’s already large pregnancy belly. She and Rocky, 33, went on a stroll in New York City’s Harlem, while photographer Miles “Diggzy” Diggs took pictures. “I’ve been photographing her for at least ten years and over time, we’ve grown closer,” he told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I just really loved how everything fell into place there, just the way it was. I couldn’t have planned it out any better. … I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The love [between Rihanna and Rocky] is very evident, and that’s what you like to see.