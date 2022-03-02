Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Strapless Top & Camouflage Pants While Out With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian served up looks once again in a rocking outfit that her fiancé Travis Barker surely approved up.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, showcased an incredible outfit on her latest outing with fiancé Travis Barker, 46. The reality star stepped out in L.A. on March 1 wearing a metallic strapless top that she tucked into a stylish pair of camouflage pants. Kourt also rocked a short cut of her brunette hair and had her nails painted bright red. Her gorgeous engagement ring, which was gifted to her by the Blink-182 rocker back in Oct. 2021, shined in the photos. Travis, meanwhile, dressed in a black Mickey Mouse-themed sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

Kourt’s been into the camouflage look lately. When she and Travis attended his son Landon Barker’s concert in West Hollywood on Saturday (Feb. 26), she paired her trendy camouflage pants with a red bustier. Travis matched his soon-to-be-bride in a red satin jacket and ripped denim. The night before, the couple both dressed in epic black outfits to watch Avril Lavigne’s concert at The Roxy.

Kourtney and Travis have been inseparable since getting engaged in Oct. The couple is in the process of planning their wedding, which will involve Kourt’s three kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis’ children Landon and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. There’s also a possibility that the famous couple may expand their family and have a kid of their own

A source told HollywoodLife this month, “Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged, so no one is surprised to learn that they are planning to have another child together.” The insider also said that while Kourt and Travis “want to do this right after they wed,” they “would not be shocked” if the couple got pregnant before they say “I do.”

Kourtney and Travis’ bond is absolutely unbreakable. Whether the wedding comes first, or a baby, these two seem like they’re in it together for the long haul.