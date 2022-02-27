Kourtney Kardashian Wears Red Bustier To Landon Barker’s Concert With Fiancé Travis – Photos

Kourt flaunted her figure in the red racy top as she held hands with her beau Travis at his son’s concert on the Sunset Strip.

Kourtney Kardashian proved she was a supportive partner, once again, as she joined fiancé Travis Barker in attending his son’s concert! The adorable pair were spotted at Landon Barker’s show at The Roxy in West Hollywood on the famed Sunset Strip on Saturday (Feb. 26). The reality star looked phenomenal in her red bustier and camouflage pants, as Travis rocked a red satin jacket and ripped denim.

The couple appear to be in the mood for some live music as they were seen just the night before at Avril Lavigne’s concert, which took place at the same venue as Landon’s performance. They couple took a vastly different approach to their wardrobe that evening, as they both dressed in epic black outfits, with Kourt sporting a skintight velvet dress. Their BFFs happened to be taking in the Canadian pop rocker’s show, as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted in the audience as well.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about Kourtney and Travis plans to add a new member to their soon-to-be blended family. With the Poosh founder raising three of her own little ones and the Blink-182 drummer co-parenting two teenagers, the couple certainly know how to navigate a new bundle of joy. Amid all the speculation, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kourtney is feeling about having a baby with Travis.

“Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged, so no one is surprised to learn that they are planning to have another child together,” the insider said. Part of planning their future together includes having a kid of their own, per the source. “They want to do this right after they wed but would not be shocked if this happened before they were wed. Kourtney wants the husband and newborn baby scenario, and she is going to have this.”