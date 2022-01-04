See Pics

Machine Gun Kelly Wraps An Arm Around Megan Fox As They Leave Travis Barker’s Studio — Photos

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun pictured exiting NOBU Malibu with his daughter Casie after enjoying a fancy meal ahead of New Year's. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun, Casie Colson Baker BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK and Megan Fox attend the Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert held at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed leaving Travis Barker’s studio on Jan. 3, and they indulged in some sweet PDA as he protectively wrapped an arm around her.

Machine Gun Kelly got right to work in the recording studio at the beginning of 2022, and Megan Fox was by his side. The lovebirds were photographed exiting Travis Barker’s studio in Calabasas on Jan. 3 after what appeared to be a late night recording session. MGK wrapped his arm protectively around Megan and she snuggled in close to him as they headed away from the building.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave the studio. (Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID)

Both stars dressed in all black outfits for the evening, with MGK rocking sweats and Megan in a long coat. The actress also rocked a grey beanie and went makeup-free for the casual night with her man. It’s been nearly two years since Megan and MGK first got together after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and they look like they’re as in love as ever.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands on a night out. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

As Megan and MGK’s romance has gotten serious throughout the past two years, their kids have been spending time together, too. Megan has three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, as well. In November, the couple took their kids to Greece and they were all photographed on a shopping trip together.

While things are definitely serious between Megan and MGK, her ex, Brian, has also moved on. The actor has been dating Sharna Burgess for more than one year now. In the fall of 2021, they even competed on Dancing with the Stars together, with Sharna serving as Brian’s instructor. Unfortunately, the two didn’t make it very far in the competition, but their relationship was strengthened from the experience. In addition to his three kids with Megan, Brian also has a son, Kassius, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.