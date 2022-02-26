See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love Holding Hands Outside Avril Lavigne’s Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted matching in black while walking outside the Roxy Theatre, where they were joined by fellow engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, were ready to rock out when they arrived to see Avril Lavigne in concert on Friday night! The lovebirds were photographed while holding hands outside of the Roxy Theatre, where the show was being held, in West Hollywood, and matched in epic black outfits. Kourtney went with a tight velvet dress while her rocker fiance showed off a leather jacket under a white T-shirt and black pants.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker outside the Avril Lavigne concert. (BACKGRID)

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also had her shoulder-length locks down and looked pretty with flattering makeup and red nails. The Blink 182 drummer topped his look off with a black knit hat and spiked silver necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showing off PDA. (BACKGRID)

Another high-profile couple that was in attendance at the event was Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The engaged duo also wore head-turning outfits, including a sexy black sheer sleeveless top and black pants for the actress, and a black cropped T-shirt with pink letters and black zippered pants for the rapper. They also held hands outside the venue.

At one point during the show, Travis played his drums on stage while MGK got behind the microphone to entertain the crowd during a performance of several songs. Avril, who headlined the night, eventually joined them on stage to impress the audience full of fans.

Before they kickstarted their weekend with Avril, Kourtney and Travis made headlines for sharing sweet messages about each other on social media. Travis first wrote, “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it” in a tweet on Feb. 20, and Kourtney reshared the tweet on her Instagram story shortly after. She also added a red heart emoji to go along with it.

Kourtney and Travis have been inseparable since getting engaged in Oct. From incredible vacations in exotic locations to spending time at home with a lot of cozy cuddles, these two have documented their growing relationship through photos and words on social media and beyond.