Megan Fox Rocks Sheer Mesh Top Heading To Avril Lavigne Concert With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was a punk-rock dream in a sheer top and high pigtails as she attended Avril Lavigne’s West Hollywood concert with fiancee Machine Gun Kelly.

It may not be as punk as wedding ring that hurts to take off, but Megan Fox, 35, still rocked a hardcore look arriving to Avril Lavigne‘s concert at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood with her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The duo, who held hands tightly as they walked into the show, were also joined by famous pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. It seems in 2022, Avril is for lovers!

For their concert date, Megan Fox chose a busty, all-black ensemble, complete with a long-sleeve mesh overlay and a fitted bustier. Adding a pop of fun with lime green nails and high pigtails, Megan looked fabulous as she strutted into the venue. Never willing to be upstaged, MGK chose a standout look with all his classic touches; a distressed graphic crop top, jewelry piled high, neon nails, and hardware-heavy pants. The pink graphic on the shirt complemented his mop of pink hair, which he revealed yesterday via Instagram he dyed.

MGK and Megan’s night out is only the latest in the couple’s public outings as a couple. In fact, Megan was even mistakenly referred to as MGK’s wife at a recent NBA All-Stars game. As the camera’s panned to the couple, Megan could be seen discreetly whispering something to her fiancee, likely about the flub. However, being misidentified as Mrs. MGK clearly didn’t bother Megan too much, as the couple laughed it off and appeared to have a lovely time at the game.

Though the couple is smitten with each other by all accounts (they even drank each other’s blood…yes, you heard that correctly), MGK did recently reveal he’s struggling to plan their wedding. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he shared: “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Whenever their wedding does come to fruition, the ceremony will surely be one to watch.