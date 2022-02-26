See Pic

Megan Fox Rocks Sheer Mesh Top Heading To Avril Lavigne Concert With Machine Gun Kelly

megan fox machine gun kelly
BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Avril Lavigne's live performance at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan FoxBACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.

Megan Fox was a punk-rock dream in a sheer top and high pigtails as she attended Avril Lavigne’s West Hollywood concert with fiancee Machine Gun Kelly.

It may not be as punk as wedding ring that hurts to take off, but Megan Fox, 35, still rocked a hardcore look arriving to Avril Lavigne‘s concert at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood with her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The duo, who held hands tightly as they walked into the show, were also joined by famous pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerIt seems in 2022, Avril is for lovers!

machine gun kelly megan fox
Megan Fox rocked a sheer top and black bustier attending Avril Lavigne’s concert hand-in-hand with Machine Gun Kelly. (BACKGRID)

For their concert date, Megan Fox chose a busty, all-black ensemble, complete with a long-sleeve mesh overlay and a fitted bustier. Adding a pop of fun with lime green nails and high pigtails, Megan looked fabulous as she strutted into the venue. Never willing to be upstaged, MGK chose a standout look with all his classic touches; a distressed graphic crop top, jewelry piled high, neon nails, and hardware-heavy pants. The pink graphic on the shirt complemented his mop of pink hair, which he revealed yesterday via Instagram he dyed.

machine gun kelly megan fox
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also joined at the show by famous pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Clone Couples -- Pics Of Julia Fox & Kanye West, Plus More Stars In Matching Outfits

Los Angeles, CA - Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife step out for the Prada event in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jeff Goldblum BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West and Julia FoxSchiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Sighting in NYC Tribeca, NY. 24 Jan 2022 Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA822362_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

MGK and Megan’s night out is only the latest in the couple’s public outings as a couple. In fact, Megan was even mistakenly referred to as MGK’s wife at a recent NBA All-Stars game. As the camera’s panned to the couple, Megan could be seen discreetly whispering something to her fiancee, likely about the flub. However, being misidentified as Mrs. MGK clearly didn’t bother Megan too much, as the couple laughed it off and appeared to have a lovely time at the game.

Though the couple is smitten with each other by all accounts (they even drank each other’s blood…yes, you heard that correctly), MGK did recently reveal he’s struggling to plan their wedding. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he shared: “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Whenever their wedding does come to fruition, the ceremony will surely be one to watch.