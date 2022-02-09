Kourtney Kardashian Cheers On Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, As He Walked In NYFW Show: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought the love to New York Fashion Week, supporting the Blink-182 drummer’s son, Landon, who walked the AMIRI runway show.

It’s a family affair! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, took a slight back seat from the limelight to celebrate 18-year-old Landon Barker‘s runway debut (from the front row of course) at the AMIRI fashion show on February 8. The model and musician works with top agency Next Models and recently appeared in a campaign for Hot Topic.

Landon’s step-mom-to-be looked runway ready herself in a long black overcoat with a sheer, lace one-piece outfit peaking out, while Travis rocked a blue-and-brown checkered sweater by Enfants Riches Déprimés. Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 12, Travis’ daughter Alabama, 16, and his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, accompanied the super couple, who held hands upon arrival.

The PDA continued with some smooches inside the show, but all eyes were on Landon once the show got going. Friends and family captured the teen strutting his stuff in black-and-white checkers and a black hoodie, as he modeled the street style apparel. After the event, the family headed out for ice cream, as shown in vids of a shared dessert and giant sparkler (posted by proud sis Alabama, who twinned outfits with Kourtney!), as the crew cheerily honored their star of the night.

Luckily, all the kids still seem to be getting along! The last time we saw them all together, they were celebrating their first Kardashian-Barker blended Christmas together over the holidays in December 2021. However, not everyone in the family orbit is feeling the love. Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, received a bit of flak from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler when the pair first started displaying their love for each other publicly. However, the former Playmate has been backing off as of late, choosing to focus on the next chapter of her life instead. Shanna is on a new show and her boyfriend was just spotted ring-shopping, which sounds promising.

As far as Kourtney and Travis’ wedding plans, a source close to the Kardashians previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s kids will be involved in the upcoming nuptials. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” the insider said, “as this is what they both want.” The source also said that Kourtney and Travis “are digging their blended family.”

Hopefully come wedding time, everyone will be one big happy family, and the exes, including Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick, will all be getting along for the sake of the kids.