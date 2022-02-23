Priyanka Chopra Shades Rosie O’Donnell’s Public Apology Over Name Drama: ‘We All Deserve’ Respect

Priyanka Chopra suggested that Rosie O’Donnell ‘take the time to google my name’ before issuing her public apology on TikTok.

Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s attempt to apologize for mistakingly believing that author Deepak Chopra was her father. Priyanka took to her Instagram Story (via UsWeekly) to address Rosie’s TikTok apology on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and it’s safe to say she wasn’t impressed by it. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” the Quantico actress continued. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic was, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.” She also went on to relay that not all Chopras are the same just like how all people with the last name Smith aren’t related to Will Smith.

Priyanka’s reaction comes after Rosie apologized for the incident on TikTok. The A League Of Their Own actress stated that the experience was “awkward” and that she was sure Priyanka must have been “sick of that” happening, as she was sure this wasn’t the first time. She stated that she f–ked up and when she apologized, she didn’t mention Priyanka’s name saying, “Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too.”

On TikTok, Rosie shared the story as an embarrassing moment she had where she “put her foot in her mouth.” She gave users a play-by-play of the awkward encounter. “[I said,] ‘Hi, I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak,’” the former talk show host said in the video. “She goes, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’”

Priyanka’s actual father’s name is Dr. Ashok Chopra. He tragically passed away from cancer in 2013 and she had taken it very hard at the time. Meanwhile, the actress recently welcomed her own little one into the world via surrogate with her husband Nick Jonas. They haven’t revealed the name of their baby but they did reveal that they had a little girl and based on the pictures of them since having their baby, they seem to be enjoying the early stages of parenthood.