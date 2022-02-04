Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Seen In 1st Photos Since Welcoming Baby Via Surrogate — Photo

See Pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra found some time in between changing diapers and loving on their newborn to step out in Los Angeles for the first time since the big news.

New parents Nick Jonas29, and Priyanka Chopra39, are getting themselves back out into the world and were spotted together for the first time since welcoming their baby via surrogate. On Friday, Feb 4, the two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The “Jealous” singer wore a plaid sweatshirt jacket and ripped jeans while the actress rocked a purple camo-inspired matching set and wore her hair half-up half-down. Click here for the pics of Nick and Priyanka’s first public outing since becoming new parents.

The new parents have definitely had their hands full with their newborn but Priyanka still found time to bless the Internet with some stunning selfies when she returned to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The new mom’s face glowed as she took a picture of her reflection in what looked like a car mirror. “The light feels right,” she simply captioned the post, and we couldn’t agree more.

The actress and Jonas Brothers band member announced that their baby had arrived on January 21 in a joint statement on Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the statement read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

While trying to keep their baby news under wraps, fans worried that the two were on the brink of breaking up. Eyebrows were definitely raised when Priyanka removed the name “Jonas” from her social media handles. The Quantico actress explained it had everything to do with her career as an actress and nothing to do with her marriage but her tactic had the added bonus of throwing everyone off the scent of what was truly going on behind the scenes in her personal life.

A source EXCLUSIVELY clued in HollywoodLife to the fact that Priyanka and Nick were “very interested in a future family together” just days before the baby news came. As for the breakup speculation, “when it comes to their relationship, they give each the attention it deserves. [Their relationship] is happy and healthy with so much love surrounding it,” the source told us. Just three days later, the world found out Priyanka and Nick already had their own bundle of joy!