See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In 1st Photos Since Welcoming Baby — See Her Glowing Selfies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

For the first time since announcing that she’d welcomed her first child via surrogate, Priyanka Chopra returned to Instagram to post a couple of stunning new photos.

Priyanka Chopra has had her hands full with a newborn baby over the last few weeks, but she still found a moment of peace to snap some mirror selfies on Feb. 2! The actress took to Instagram to post two new photos of herself in the front seat of a car, showing off her glowing face in the rearview mirror. She’s wearing minimal makeup in the shots, aside from a pop of pinkish lipstick. Her lighter locks are framing her face, and she credits the natural sunlight with the beautiful images. “The light feels right,” she captioned the photos.

This was Priyanka’s first Instagram post since she and her husband, Nick Jonas, confirmed on Jan. 21 that they had welcomed their first child. They did not confirm the baby’s gender or birth date, but it’s been reported that they had a baby girl days earlier on Jan. 15. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

priyanka chopra nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammys. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Ever since getting married at the end of 2018, Nick and Priyanka have been open about their desire to start a family. In fact, just days before the baby news broke, Priyanka was asked about the couple’s plans for the future in an interview. “[Kids] are a big part of our desire for the future,” she admitted in the Vanity Fair piece, which was published on Jan. 13. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Talk about playing coy!

Related Gallery

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Pics Together: Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
PREMIUM RATES APPLY. Please contact your sales rep or metgala@shutterstock.com with any enquiries Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock (8773428gi) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Inside, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen arriving along with guests arriving at their engagement party in Mumbai, India. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5017819 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Imagelibrary / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No India Rights

By keeping the surrogate’s pregnancy under wraps and remaining so low-key since the little one’s birth, Nick and Priyanka appear to be taking the same route as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner when it comes to protecting their newborn’s privacy. Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and have kept her out of the spotlight ever since.