Priyanka Chopra Stuns In 1st Photos Since Welcoming Baby — See Her Glowing Selfies

For the first time since announcing that she’d welcomed her first child via surrogate, Priyanka Chopra returned to Instagram to post a couple of stunning new photos.

Priyanka Chopra has had her hands full with a newborn baby over the last few weeks, but she still found a moment of peace to snap some mirror selfies on Feb. 2! The actress took to Instagram to post two new photos of herself in the front seat of a car, showing off her glowing face in the rearview mirror. She’s wearing minimal makeup in the shots, aside from a pop of pinkish lipstick. Her lighter locks are framing her face, and she credits the natural sunlight with the beautiful images. “The light feels right,” she captioned the photos.

This was Priyanka’s first Instagram post since she and her husband, Nick Jonas, confirmed on Jan. 21 that they had welcomed their first child. They did not confirm the baby’s gender or birth date, but it’s been reported that they had a baby girl days earlier on Jan. 15. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Ever since getting married at the end of 2018, Nick and Priyanka have been open about their desire to start a family. In fact, just days before the baby news broke, Priyanka was asked about the couple’s plans for the future in an interview. “[Kids] are a big part of our desire for the future,” she admitted in the Vanity Fair piece, which was published on Jan. 13. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Talk about playing coy!

By keeping the surrogate’s pregnancy under wraps and remaining so low-key since the little one’s birth, Nick and Priyanka appear to be taking the same route as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner when it comes to protecting their newborn’s privacy. Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and have kept her out of the spotlight ever since.