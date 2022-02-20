Report

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Runs Into Rumored Ex-Fling Madison LeCroy In NYC

alex rodriguez madison lecroy
A-Rod had an unexpected run-in in NYC with Madison LeCroy, with who the baseball player allegedly flirted in Feb. 2021.

Awkward, serendipitous, or both? Whatever it was, sources say Alex Rodriguez had an…unexpected run-in on Friday, Feb. 18 with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, who the baseball player allegedly flirted with over DM last February. Madison, who has been engaged to fiance Brett Eldredge since October, was reportedly shopping for wedding dresses when the former flames ran into each other, and although sources say they didn’t chat, the pair certainly recognized each other.

Alex Rodriguez reportedly had an unexpected NYC run-in with rumored former fling Madison Lecroy. (ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Sources for Page Six shared that the pair ran into each other as Madison was leaving a Vera Wang store where she had been shopping for her upcoming wedding. As she stepped outside she was greeted by a gaggle of A-Rod fans, paparazzi…and the man himself, who was reported to be “five feet away” from Madison at the time taking photos. Though reportedly neither Alex nor Madison’s reps responded to Page Six’s request for comment, their sources confirmed that although they didn’t “exchange pleasantries” they “100 percent” saw each other.

Rumors of a romance between A-Rod and Madison first heated up in Feb. 2021, after Alex allegedly took a dive into Madison’s DM’s while he was still in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Eyes were on Madison when, in that same year, J.Lo and A-Rod would split up and Jen would rekindle her now piping-hot romance with former fling Ben Affleck 17 years after they were engaged.

According to comments Madison’s Southern Charm costar Shep Rose made, she may have even signed an NDA with Alex, potentially regarding their DM’s. Shep explained that when he first heard that Madison was talking to Alex, “my eyes almost popped out of my head.” He continued: “From what I understand, he [A-Rod] approached her.”

Whatever may have happened between Madison and Alex, by all accounts she’s now head-over-heels with her new man Brett. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Madison opened up about their “perfect” engagement, which involved Brett getting her son Hudson, 8 in on the action. “It was the cutest moment ever. I would never change it for the world,” she gushed. “To have both of them — the two people that I love the most. I will never forget it.”