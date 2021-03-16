Madison LeCroy’s Dating History: Every Man The Bravo Star Has Been Linked To, Including A-Rod

We’ve chronicled Madison LeCroy’s dating history. Learn about the relationships she’s been in and the stars she’s been linked to!

Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy has been making headlines for more than her parties on the hit Bravo show. More recently, the reality star has found herself in some situation-ships (if you will) with high-profile stars, including Alex Rodriguez and Jay Cutler. Between the various reports and down right random rumors about her love life, it can be hard to keep track of who she’s dating. — We did the research so you don’t have to. Here’s a full break-down of Madison’s relationship history:

Josh Hughes

Madison has been married. In 2010, she tied the knot with Josh Hughes (pictured in the second slide of the above Instagram post) at age 20. Two years later, in November 2012, they welcomed their son, Hudson. Madison and Josh eventually called it quits in 2015. The single mom has maintained a fiercely independent attitude ever since — having noted on more than one occasion that she doesn’t need a man.

Austen Kroll

Madison struck up a romance with her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll in season 6 — when she made her debut on the Bravo series. They dated on and off from 2018-2020, before they split for good in December. Madison and Austen later admitted that quarantine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, played a part in their breakup. Additionally, Austen labeled the relationship as “toxic.”

During the Southern Charm reunion in early 2021, Austen further discussed his relationship with Madison and said, “My heart just broke over and over again. I saw what all my friends have been telling me for years: She does not f–king care about me and she never f–king has.”

John Pringle

John Pringle joined Southern Charm in season 7, and became smitten with Madison — who as still involved with Austen at the time, but nearing the end of the road with him, romantically. Madison and John’s fling played out on the show in the fall of 2020. In December, Madison told Us Weekly that she planned “on keeping him in the friend zone.”

For his part, Pringle later told Entertainment Tonight that he felt he was a “bit of a pawn” in Madison’s attempt to make Austen jealous. “She knows what she’s doing. You know, what strings she’s pulling to get a reaction out of him, and it usually works,” he explained.

Jay Cutler

This one turned petty, fast. In early January 2021, rumors surfaced that Madison and Jay Cutler were casually dating — but there was not proof. Both Austen and their Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover even accused Madison of having some sort of connection to the former NFL quarterback — but still, no proof. Things escalated when Madison took to social media to share alleged screenshots between between her and Kristin Cavallari‘s ex-husband — after Kristin and Jay, who share three children, posted a photo together with the caption: “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Prior to sharing the text messages,Madison took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself drinking a margarita and wrote “Cheatin” over the snap. She also shared a video of herself talking to the camera, saying, “It looks to me like I’m going to have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that… but.”

Alex Rodriguez

Madison’s most recent involvement with a big-name star came soon after her saga with Jay. In early 2021, it was reported that Alex had formulated an online relationship with Madison, following rumors of a connection between the pair. In February, the Bravo star told Page Six that while she was communicating with Alex via FaceTime, the two had never met in person.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison said last month, adding, “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” At the time, a spokesperson for A-Rod said the businessman had never met Madison. Meanwhile, Alex’s fiancee, Jennifer Lopez has remained silent about the situation.

The scandal first came to a head in January, during part one of the Southern Charm season 7 reunion when Craig accused Madison of getting on a plane and flying “to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.” For context, Alex has a home in Miami where he spends much of his time, and it’s no secret that he’s one of the most decorated players in New York Yankees history.