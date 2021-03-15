‘Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, 30, Rocks Workout Crop Top In 1st Pics Amid A-Rod Drama

Madison LeCroy showed off her fit body in the first photos since reports that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had split.

Workout fanatic Madison LeCroy was busy taking care of her body during a trip to the gym in Charleston, S.C. on Mar. 14, trying to ignore the noise around trouble between Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51. It was the first time the blonde beauty had been photographed after reports surfaced on Mar. 12 that A-Rod and J.Lo had called off their engagement and split, following rumors that the former Yankees slugger had been involved in a flirtation with the Southern Charm star. The couple has since denied the breakup and said they are “working through some things.” You can see the photos of Madison in her workout wear here.

Madison showed off her incredibly fit figure in a color-blocked crop top and leggings in pale pink, hot pink and lavender. Her ripped ab muscles were on display, and the definition and tone of her legs could be seen through the outfit’s fabric. The pale pink waistband featured a sky blue criss-cross lace-up front, and more pops of yellow and blue pastel could be see around the ankles of her chic workout ensemble.

Paparazzi were there asking Madison questions about the reports of friction between Alex and Jennifer, after she admitted to FaceTiming with the Fox baseball announcer following his “liking” several of her Instagram posts. During the Southern Charm reunion on Jan. 28, 2021, co-star Craig Conover accused Madison of exchanging messages with a married famous retired MLB player. Craig then went on to add that “You flew to Miami to f**k” him.”

Madison vehemently denied the allegation — especially the part about her travel — calling the accusation that she flew to Miami “fake.” She shot back at Craig, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

The 30-year-old stunner did eventually fess up to being in contact with A-Rod, but denied getting up close and personal with him. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison told Page Six in February, adding, “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” She claimed they had only “spoken on the phone” and that their conversations were “innocent.”

It was Page Six that first reported Alex and Jennifer’s alleged split on Mar. 12 and noted via a source that “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.” The next day, Alex told reporters while heading into a Miami gym that he and the Hustlers actress were “working through some things,” and confirmed he’s “not single.” “We are working through some things,” the later couple said in a joint statement to People magazine on March 13. Alex and Jennifer have been together for four years and engaged for two.

Jennifer had previously revealed in January that the pair had put their wedding plans on indefinite hold. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” J.Lo revealed to Elle in Jan. 2021. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”