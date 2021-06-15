Madison LeCroy Takes Credit For J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Reunion After A-Rod Drama: ‘You’re Welcome’

Madison LeCroy weighed in on the return of Bennifer in a new interview, shutting down those A-Rod rumors along the way.

Madison LeCroy has one thing to say about the return of Bennifer: “You’re welcome.” The Southern Charm star, 30, weighed in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s rekindled romance in an interview with Us Weekly on June 15 – and blasted the rumors that she played a role in J.Lo’s highly-publicized split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez back in April.

“I say ‘you’re welcome,'” Madison told the publication with a laugh. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.” The reality TV star made tabloid headlines in January after her co-star Craig Conover accused her of having an affair with the baseball player during Bravo’s Southern Charm reunion.

“You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men, ex-MLB players,” Craig alleged on the show. When Madison challenged him to “give me a name” and put her on a “lie detector test,” Craig responded with a name – but it was bleeped out. After host Andy Cohen noted the mystery man was a “very famous” baseball player and viewers suspected the “ex-MLB player” was A-Rod, Madison confirmed to Page Six that, yes, she DM’d the athlete, but they’ve never met in person.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said, adding that she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” A-Rod’s rep then called Madison’s comments “factually incorrect” in a statement issued to Us Weekly.

Regardless, the entire debacle has since culminated in Bennifer 2.0. J.Lo and Ben, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in April; and a just a few days ago, the two were captured making out while out for dinner. What does it all mean?! Hopefully not a Gigli sequel.