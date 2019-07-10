‘Southern Charm’s Shep Rose Reveals He ‘Can’t Believe’ Ashley Jacobs Came Back & More

‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose opens up about his thoughts on Ashley Jacobs coming back onto the scene, what’s to come this season, his friendship with Craig, and more.

The drama is heating up in Charleston, that’s for sure! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Shep Rose about all that’s going down on Southern Charm. Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend, will be returning to the show during the July 10 episode. “I mean, I can’t believe she came back,” Shep said. “It was just to raise eyebrows, honestly. But that’s okay. She didn’t do anything to me. She didn’t really do anything to anybody. She just kind of said some vile things, right? So, I mean, if you let someone affect your life, then that’s on you. That’s how I feel about it.”

He continued: “There’s, I guess, some reconciliation that occurs, and she’s her own worst enemy. She won’t back down. If I were her, I would go back to Santa Barbara. What a beautiful city that she’s from. Just go there. Obviously, it hasn’t worked out in Charleston.”

Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s relationship has caused quite the stir this season as well. Regarding Austen and Madison, Shep teased that “the truth comes out more about their relationship.” The couple’s drama has been the source of a lot of conflicts, including Shep’s friendship with Austen. HollywoodLife asked Shep where his friendship stands with Austen today. “Man, I’m such a sucker, you know? I’m such a sap,” Shep said. “He is, too, by the way. I’m just a sap with friends. Like, if I’ve had a ton of good times with you and a lot of laughs, I’ll probably forgive almost all transgressions. Not that he did any. But I just, I know who he is in his core. He’s a good guy with a good soul, and I’ve seen it.”

Over the course of the past 6 seasons, Shep and Craig Conover’s friendship has been a roller coaster, albeit a fun one. They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs. Right now, things have never been better for the co-stars. “We are great. I love Craig, and we’re as good as we’ve ever been, but for a while there, he had a chip on his shoulder about our relationship,” Shep revealed. “He’s a ridiculous human being and, by the way, I wouldn’t have it any other way. My favorite people in the world are ridiculous human beings. If you’re normal, I don’t want to know you. Eccentricity, in my life, is a good thing. I want that. I seek that. But, I mean, he’s so easy to give a hard time. We’re in a really good place right now. I mean, I root for him and he’s gotten so much better. At the beginning of the show, he was living a lie a little bit, but now he just owns it, and that’s all I ask of anybody, friend or foe. Just own yourself, you know? Because everybody, the truth is plain to see, and it’ll always come out. In that regard, he has progressed in a lovely, lovely way, because he makes fun of himself more. He’s not trying to be someone he’s not. And he was, for a couple seasons.” (Note: Shep now has a new puppy that he’s named… Craig.)

Southern Charm is one of Bravo’s biggest hits. The show is already in season 6, so how long does Shep see himself doing Southern Charm? “I have other things I want to do. I honestly do. But Southern Charm has been very good to me and I enjoy doing it 80% of the time, which is a pretty good hit rate in life. So, I sometimes catch myself being cynical and I tell myself to shut up because it’s been good. It’s been good, and I’ll continue to do it I think. Why would I leave? Don’t kill the golden goose, you know what I mean?” Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.