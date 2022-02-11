See Pics

Kendall Jenner Smiles Wearing A Bright Red Crop Top To Her Pre-Valentine’s Day Workout: Photo

Kendall Jenner got in a little self-care before Valentine’s Day, and was all-smiles for a workout in a bright red crop top and black leggings.

Kendall Jenner, 26 was in the mood for self-love on Friday, February 11, when the model was spotted rocking a bright-red crop top and smiling ear to ear after a pre-Valentine’s Day workout in Los Angeles. Kendall looked sleek and comfortable in a cropped red tank top, black leggings, and trendy rectangular sunglasses as she chatted on her cell phone during a casual stroll post-sweat session.

Kendall Jenner was all smiles in a cropped red tank and form-fitting leggings as she left a workout in West Hollywood on Friday Feb. 11. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In the candid shots, Kendall was glowing as she left her workout at a gym in West Hollywood, hair pulled up in a high ponytail and tote bag in hand. Kendall laughed on the phone with a friend as she strolled out of the gym, carrying a hefty dark-blue water bottle perfect for ample hydration. The supermodel, who recently debuted a new campaign for Hugo Boss, looked sleek and comfortable in the red scoop-neck tank and high-waisted black leggings that hugged her curves. She topped her casual workout look off with black sunglasses, calf-high white socks and white sneakers with red and black accents to perfectly tie the look together.

Kendall Jenner looked red-hot as she left a pre-Valentine’s Day workout in West Hollywood rocking a bright red crop top. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Staying in shape is nothing new for Kendall, and recently she’s been supplementing her standard workout with a new skill: snowboarding. During a luxurious vacation to Aspen, Kendall shared video footage of her snowboarding skills as she reportedly enjoyed the slopes with her boyfriend of two years Devin Booker, 25.

However, everyone gets knocked down sometimes; even a supermodel! In addition to sharing her triumphs, Kendall also shared a hilarious clip to TikTok of her faceplanting in the snow. She jokingly captioned the clip, “It’s giving pick me vibes,” “pick me” being slang for someone seeking constant validation and praise. Whether “pick-me” or not, in the new photos Kendall is choosing herself and her fitness– and looks beautiful and happy doing it!