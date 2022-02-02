Gwyneth Paltrow Snacks on Her Infamous Vagina Candle — Literally — In Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow says her ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle tastes ‘funny.’ See what Trevor Noah and Jennifer Coolidge nibble on for their feature in the Uber Eats Super Bowl LVI ad!

Gwyneth Paltrow is finding out the hard way that Uber Eats’ is more than just a take-out food delivery service. In the company’s Super Bowl LVI ad campaign teaser, the Oscar winner is relaxing at home with her Uber Eats shopping bag that is filled with household items including her infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which made headlines when it retailed on her GOOP site for $75. As she deduces the candle must be for snacking, Gwyneth takes a huge bite out of it. “This candle tastes funny,” she muses. “Not bad, but… funny.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight featured in the Super Bowl commercial, as Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah also play a role in letting viewers know they can order more than dinner with Uber Eats. The White Lotus actress pulls a tube of lipstick from the company-branded shopping bag, and much like Gwyneth, decides it must be for consuming. After testing the lipstick out on her tongue, Jennifer takes a little nibble and exclaims, “Ooh, it tastes like purple!” She then devours part of a makeup brush, adding, “I love this! Oh my God!”

The Daily Show host follows suit, as he unpacks his Uber Eats bag to find a stick of deodorant. At first thinking he should apply it to his underarm, Trevor second guesses himself and decides to eat some of the personal hygiene product. He appears to be fine with the initial taste, before gagging on it, as it clearly must taste awful.

The complete Uber Eats commercial will premiere on Feb. 13 when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off during Super Bowl LVI, which will be broadcast live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Other notable companies throwing their hat in the famed Super Bowl ad ring include Sam’s Club, Busch Light, Old Spice, Lay’s, Hellman’s, Rocket Mortgage and Mountain Dew.