Kevin Hart Is A ‘Sam’s Club’ VIP In The Store’s Hilarious First Super Bowl Commercial

Kevin Hart is taking advantage of his VIP status! The comedian mistakenly believes he is the only Sam’s Club member able to skip the checkout lines in the warehouse retailer’s Super Bowl LVI commercial.

Kevin Hart gets it hilariously wrong right off the bat for Sam’s Club’s Super Bowl LVI commercial. “Sam’s Club created the Scan & Go app just for me, so I can scan my stuff and skip the checkout line,” the comedian says while using the app in the store. “Cause that’s what VIPs do.” The Scan & Go app is available to all members of the warehouse retailer, unbeknownst to Kevin. “You know what’s made for you?… the line!” Kevin shouts to other customers, as his stunt double is seen picking up Kevin’s items. The Ride Along actor then lounges on a patio furniture set, mistakenly calling it the “VIP section,” while a Sam’s Club employee warns his co-workers, “Guys, he’s doing it again.”

The Sam’s Club ad, created by VMLY&R in partnership with Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, is the retailer’s first Super Bowl ad. “We wanted to look for ways to reach fans—both current Sam’s Club members and potential new members,” chief member officer Tony Rogers said in a statement. The company hopes to accomplish that during the Super Bowl by reducing the price of an annual membership for new customers to “whatever yard line the ball is spotted on at the time the ad airs.” The Sam’s Club commercial is slated for the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off on Feb. 13.

The VIP Scan & Go campaign also includes a contest on Twitter and Instagram, giving followers a chance to win a $25,000 shopping spree, a car, gas for 50 years and a $50,000 vacation. “Our social strategy gives us the space to [reach fans], while also spotlighting some of our incredible merchandise and experiences members can access every day with a Sam’s Club membership,” Rogers added.

“Who wouldn’t be excited about this opportunity? I’m starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world,” Kevin told People about the commercial. “And everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam’s Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership.” He added, “Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we’re bringing the laughs.”