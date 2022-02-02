Watch

Kevin Hart Is A ‘Sam’s Club’ VIP In The Store’s Hilarious First Super Bowl Commercial

Kevin Hart 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2017
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2019
Kevin Hart 'Night School' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018
Kevin Hart and family 'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Kevin Hart is taking advantage of his VIP status! The comedian mistakenly believes he is the only Sam’s Club member able to skip the checkout lines in the warehouse retailer’s Super Bowl LVI commercial.

Kevin Hart gets it hilariously wrong right off the bat for Sam’s Club’s Super Bowl LVI commercial. “Sam’s Club created the Scan & Go app just for me, so I can scan my stuff and skip the checkout line,” the comedian says while using the app in the store. “Cause that’s what VIPs do.” The Scan & Go app is available to all members of the warehouse retailer, unbeknownst to Kevin. “You know what’s made for you?… the line!” Kevin shouts to other customers, as his stunt double is seen picking up Kevin’s items. The Ride Along actor then lounges on a patio furniture set, mistakenly calling it the “VIP section,” while a Sam’s Club employee warns his co-workers, “Guys, he’s doing it again.”

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart stars in Sam’s Club Super Bowl LVI ad. (Sam’s Club)

The Sam’s Club ad, created by VMLY&R in partnership with Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, is the retailer’s first Super Bowl ad. “We wanted to look for ways to reach fans—both current Sam’s Club members and potential new members,” chief member officer Tony Rogers said in a statement. The company hopes to accomplish that during the Super Bowl by reducing the price of an annual membership for new customers to “whatever yard line the ball is spotted on at the time the ad airs.” The Sam’s Club commercial is slated for the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off on Feb. 13.

The VIP Scan & Go campaign also includes a contest on Twitter and Instagram, giving followers a chance to win a $25,000 shopping spree, a car, gas for 50 years and a $50,000 vacation. “Our social strategy gives us the space to [reach fans], while also spotlighting some of our incredible merchandise and experiences members can access every day with a Sam’s Club membership,” Rogers added.

Related Gallery

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish -- Pics

Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Hollywood, United States - 09 Dec 2019
Malibu, CA - Kevin Hart and Pregnant wife Eniko leave dinner at Nobu with friends. Pictured: Kevin Hart and Eniko BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish and Kenzo Hart 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2019

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart hilariously thinks the VIP Scan & Go app is made for him exclusively. (Sam’s Club)

“Who wouldn’t be excited about this opportunity? I’m starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world,” Kevin told People about the commercial. “And everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam’s Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership.” He added, “Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we’re bringing the laughs.”

 