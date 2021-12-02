See Pics

‘White Lotus’ Star Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged To Boyfriend Andrew Form – See Ring Photos

Andrew Form; Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock
Alexandra Daddario, a cast member in the film "Can You Keep a Secret?", poses for a portrait, in Los Angeles "Can You Keep a Secret" Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2019
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alexandra Daddario smolders in a black bikini while out snorkeling in Hawaii today. The "Baywatch" actress is in Hawaii filming HBO's "The White Lotus". Pictured: Alexandra Daddario BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alexandra Daddario smolders in a black bikini while out snorkeling in Hawaii today. The "Baywatch" actress is in Hawaii filming HBO's "The White Lotus". Pictured: Alexandra Daddario BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alexandra Daddario amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2019 Wearing Escada View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Actress Alexandra Daddario is officially engaged to boyfriend Andrew Form, and photos have been released of her gorgeous diamond ring.

Alexandra Daddario is engaged! A rep for the 35-year-old confirmed to E! News that the White Lotus star recently got engaged to producer Andrew Form, 52. The engagement news broke on December 2 — just one day after Alexandra was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while rocking a diamond ring on that finger. In paparazzi pics, which can be seen HERE, Alexandra’s flashy ring is fully visible as she’s dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, black yoga pants, a hat, and sunglasses for her errands around town.

Andrew Form; Alexandra Daddario
Andrew Form; Alexandra Daddario (Photo: Shutterstock)

Alexandra confirmed her romance with Andrew — the ex-husband of actress Jordana Brewster — on Instagram back in May 2021. The Baywatch star posted a dreamy, black and white photo of the couple kissing alongside the caption, “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.’ ” Ten days before that, Alexandra posted another adorable PDA photo of the pair, though Andrew’s face wasn’t visible in the image. She captioned that snapshot, “It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful.”

Jordana, 41, seemingly approves of her ex-husband’s new romance, given she was one of the first people to “like” Alexandra’s post in May. The Fast & Furious actress was married to Andrew, a producer for films like A Quiet Place and The Purge, from 2007 until mid-2020, when she filed for divorce. The exes have two children together: sons Rowan Brewster-Form, 5, and Julian Form-Brewster, 8.

Related Gallery

Hottest New Celebrity Couples Of 2021: See PDA Photos From Kourtney, Travis & More

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. 'The Last Duel' Red Carpet, The 78th Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy look all loved up as they share a sweet moment during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The new couple looked absolutely smitten as they shared a sweet kiss and walked holding each other closely. Pictured: Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

As for Alexandra, she was previously linked to her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, but they never confirmed if they were actually a romantic item.