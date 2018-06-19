Jordana Brewster Confirms She Wants More Kids & Reveals When Her Sons Can See ‘Fast & Furious’

Jordana Brewster’s a dedicated mom, successful actress, and a loving wife, sister, & daughter. And despite all of that, she’s not about to slow down! In fact, speaking with HL exclusively, she told us she wants to EXPAND her family!

Jordana Brewster, 38, may be a talented actress — you may know her from a little franchise called The Fast & The Furious — but there’s no doubt her favorite and most important role is being a mother. The star and her husband, producer Andrew Form, 46, share two sons: 2-year-old Rowan and 4-year-old Julian, but as it turns out, she’s not finished having babies! Jordana is at least hoping for more kids at this point, and we don’t blame her. After all, her and Andrew’s little boys are beyond adorable!

Speaking with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Jordana told us “yes” when asked if she sees more kids in her future. She also explained why motherhood is so precious to her. “I literally love them more than anything in the world! I have to be the best example for my sons, so it pushes me to be a better person,” Jordana told us. “Right now, I’m being more patient and kind because I want to model that kind of behavior for them.” But while her kids are still super young right now, Jordana’s already prepared for the day they ask her to watch the Fast & The Furious movies.

“I would let Julian watch when he’s around 10,” Jordana said. “They already love playing with the model cars and they’ll probably go on the ride before that. I can’t wait to bring them on-set!” Until then though, the mom-of-two enjoys watching THEM act! “I love just sitting in the playroom and playing what their version of Barbie is, with action figures,” she shared. “Julian will put on 10 different costumes in 10 minutes, I love watching them play pretend.” How sweet is that?

But of course being a working mom is far from easy! When asked how she keeps sane with all that she has going on, she said, “I don’t know about the sane part, but I am fortunate enough that when I work, I get to bring my kids on set with me. When I’m not working, I get to be a full-time mom.” Aside from her mothering duties though, Jordana always makes time for herself — including her almost-daily workouts.

“I work out six days a week. I like to change up my workout so I never get bored,” the brunette beauty told us of how she stays so fit. “Once a week, I take a class at Body by Simone. I love dance classes and body sculpting classes. It’s just fun to get in a room and dance and listen to good music. I also train with Harley Pasternak. I do strength training and lift weights with him. I’ve been working with him for years, and he always gives me the best motivation to work out. When I’m not dancing or in the gym, I like to run outside and hike for cardio. It’s a great distraction from everyday life and really helps me re-charge.”

Looking her best isn’t just about fitness though. When it comes to her off-duty beauty routine, Jordana likes to keep it simple, but she knows looking good also has to do with FEELING good. “I do like to keep my makeup routine simple because I actually suffer from seasonal allergies all year long in LA, and with them comes the dreaded ‘ALLERGY FACE’ beauty challenges!” Jordana said.

“ZYRTEC came up with the term ‘ALLERGY FACE’ to describe the watery eyes, red nose, and puffiness from allergies, which I can definitely relate to. For example, by the time I drop my kids off at school, I look in the mirror and there’s already mascara on my cheeks from watery eyes. Luckily, my makeup artist and fellow allergy sufferer Jamie Greenberg has taught me so many ‘ALLERGY FACE’ tips — like wearing undereye masks to decrease puffiness and applying only waterproof mascara when I have watery eyes. So, a super simple but effective beauty routine for when my allergies flare up.”

As for her diet? Jordana 100 percent believes in treating yourself, which we can totally get on board with! “I try to eat as natural as possible, and I try to eat organic. I also try to avoid processed food, but I always give in to frozen yogurt!” she explained. “You have to give into cravings! I just try to do it in a moderate way and allow myself a treat every once in a while.”