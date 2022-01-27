Seth Rogen Joins Friend Paul Rudd In A Preview Of Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial – Watch

A very confused Seth Rogen finds himself turning to Paul Rudd for an explanation in a sneak peek at Lay’s first Super Bowl commercial in nearly two decades.

Super Bowl LVI marks Lay’s first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years, and for the big return, the potato chip brand pulled out all the stops. Not only did they get Seth Rogen to star in the spot airing during Feb. 13’s big game, but they also recruited Paul Rudd. However, they seemingly forgot to tell Seth about what they were doing. “What are we doing,” asked Seth during the second preview of Lay’s commercial. In the teaser, both he and Paul sit in a classic car, with Paul pretending to drive.

“Uh, a teaser,” said the Ant-Man star. “A teaser? For the commercial,” asked a confused Seth, while holding up a bag of Lay’s (which had the word “CLASSIC” across it.) “We’re teasing commercials now?” asked Seth, who clearly hasn’t kept up with his Super Bowl spots over the past few years. “Yep,” said Paul, who assured Seth that this was “like a movie trailer.” “Yeah, but the commercial is incredibly short in the first place,” argued Seth. “How long is the teaser?” “Oh, it’s really—” says Paul before he’s cut off.

The tone of the second teaser was much, much different than that of the first. In the first look at Lay’s Super Bowl commercial, a long-haired stranger stood in an undisclosed basement, wearing a leather jacket while singing a song to the tune of “Frère Jacques.” “Oh, Seth Rogen. Oh, Seth Rogen. Where are you?” Cut to the Seth Rogen shrine this obsessed fan has set up. Along with fan art and photos of Seth (which the man had pasted his own image to), there is a bag of Lay’s classic potato chips.

Lay’s return to the Super Bowl kicks off what it’s calling the “Golden Memories” campaign, with People reporting that the commercial would show Rogen and Rudd enjoying “typical best friend activities” and “a few adventures you won’t believe until you see.”

This is not the first time that Seth Rogen appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. He teamed up with Amy Schumer in 2016 for Bud Light’s entry, celebrating the formation of The Bud Light Party as a way to heal America’s political division. Oddly enough, it also featured a familiar face. “They say we disagree on everything,” said Amy. “That’s not true. We agree on a lot,” interjected Seth. “Like Paul Rudd,” added Amy. “Everybody loves Paul Rudd.” Cue the Paul Rudd cameo, as the actor seemed shocked at the mention. “I didn’t know this was going to happen.”