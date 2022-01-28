See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Deleting Pic Over Photoshop Backlash: ‘It Was A Fan Edit’

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

After fans accused Kourtney Kardashian of her body being too bootylicious in one pic, she clapped back and said it was a fan edit.

The Kardashians have a reputation for their big backsides but fans thought Kourtney Kardashian’s, 42, derriere looked unnaturally big in a recent pic– not as in surgery but photoshop. Now the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is clapping back and passed the buck onto a fan. “Omg r u serious this is a fan edit,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories addressing the photoshop speculation.

“For better ways to use your time, instead of analyzing edits of me, follow @poosh,” the reality TV star continued. The pic in question is the same one she used while telling her haters to get a life. In the pic, she dons a fluffy cheetah print robe as she sits on a surface as her booty protrudes to what fans are calling impossible lengths.

Critics of the Poosh founder called her out on Reddit (via DailyMail.) “What in the what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke,” one user wrote. “She really thought she would get away with this and everyone would be like, ‘Yeah that’s real Kourtney!'” Another added while a third stated, “At this point the bad photoshop must be intentional.”

Kourt deleted the pic which fans felt was the tell-tale sign that it was photoshopped and they were right in their claims. However, she has insisted that the faux pas is not her fault and insists that her fans stop hating and shop. The photo drama comes as she’s focused on planning her wedding with her fiancé Travis BarkerLike most Kardashian events, the wedding will be a family affair as she is “relying heavily on her mom and sisters to help every step of the way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every aspect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” the source continues. “Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris [Jenner] and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding.”

 