See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Lingerie For Romantic Trip With Travis Barker — Photo

kourtney Kardashian
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it sexy for Travis Barker, and she isn’t afraid to show her fans! See a photo of the racy lingerie that she picked out for the couple’s recent getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, sure knows how to keep her fiancé, Travis Barker, 46, on his toes! Over the Christmas holiday, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her romantic mini vacation with Travis. Their getaway, while only for one night, was to the Rosewood Miramar hotel Montecito, California — where they got engaged on October 17, 2021. At the end of the series of photos shared by Poosh founder, was a pic of a red and black sexy lingerie outfit, which was sprawled out on a bed. The racy ensemble included a pair of furry red gloves, which added to its smoldering look.

In the caption to the post, she wrote, “A night away.” However, judging by the many photos that she shared, it seems like a very long night! In the first slide, Kourtney shared a video of the sunset. As fans know, Travis proposed to her at sunset, surrounded by red roses. Clearly, the two were reliving the memorable moment. The second photo was a photo of the luxe resort where the two stayed — the exterior covered with white Christmas lights. Although it looks as if it were raining, since there is a person carrying an umbrella in the photo, Kourtney and Travis did not let it rain on their love parade.

In the next photo, Kourtney shared her luggage — five bags of it! Although it seems excessive for one night, you never know what she has packed away to surprise her man with! The fourth and fifth photo in the series is of delicious meals that she ate on her one-night-only Montecito vacation — a bowl of spaghetti and, for dessert, granola topped with ice cream. In the next three photos, Kourtney made sure to show her fans that she was still surrounded by the spirit of Christmas, as her warm California hotel was created into wintery wonderland.

Kourtney saved the best for last. The lingerie piece that she picked out was a one-piece outfit — the bottom of the outfit trimmed with fluffy red fur. She accessorized the outfit with matching red gloves, but they were surely not to stay safe from Covid-19! As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney made it home in time to have Christmas with her family and, of course, Travis was at her side. For New Year’s Eve celebrations, she kept it sexy with sparkly bustier and matching hotpants! Although Kourtney and Travis have not set a wedding date yet, they are rumored to be tying the knot in 2022.

Related Gallery

Hottest New Celebrity Couples Of 2021: See PDA Photos From Kourtney, Travis & More

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. 'The Last Duel' Red Carpet, The 78th Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy look all loved up as they share a sweet moment during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The new couple looked absolutely smitten as they shared a sweet kiss and walked holding each other closely. Pictured: Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

 