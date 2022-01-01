Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Lingerie For Romantic Trip With Travis Barker — Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it sexy for Travis Barker, and she isn’t afraid to show her fans! See a photo of the racy lingerie that she picked out for the couple’s recent getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, sure knows how to keep her fiancé, Travis Barker, 46, on his toes! Over the Christmas holiday, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her romantic mini vacation with Travis. Their getaway, while only for one night, was to the Rosewood Miramar hotel Montecito, California — where they got engaged on October 17, 2021. At the end of the series of photos shared by Poosh founder, was a pic of a red and black sexy lingerie outfit, which was sprawled out on a bed. The racy ensemble included a pair of furry red gloves, which added to its smoldering look.

In the caption to the post, she wrote, “A night away.” However, judging by the many photos that she shared, it seems like a very long night! In the first slide, Kourtney shared a video of the sunset. As fans know, Travis proposed to her at sunset, surrounded by red roses. Clearly, the two were reliving the memorable moment. The second photo was a photo of the luxe resort where the two stayed — the exterior covered with white Christmas lights. Although it looks as if it were raining, since there is a person carrying an umbrella in the photo, Kourtney and Travis did not let it rain on their love parade.

In the next photo, Kourtney shared her luggage — five bags of it! Although it seems excessive for one night, you never know what she has packed away to surprise her man with! The fourth and fifth photo in the series is of delicious meals that she ate on her one-night-only Montecito vacation — a bowl of spaghetti and, for dessert, granola topped with ice cream. In the next three photos, Kourtney made sure to show her fans that she was still surrounded by the spirit of Christmas, as her warm California hotel was created into wintery wonderland.

Kourtney saved the best for last. The lingerie piece that she picked out was a one-piece outfit — the bottom of the outfit trimmed with fluffy red fur. She accessorized the outfit with matching red gloves, but they were surely not to stay safe from Covid-19! As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney made it home in time to have Christmas with her family and, of course, Travis was at her side. For New Year’s Eve celebrations, she kept it sexy with sparkly bustier and matching hotpants! Although Kourtney and Travis have not set a wedding date yet, they are rumored to be tying the knot in 2022.