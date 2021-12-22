See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.

Kourtney looked gorgeous as she showed off the necklace. It looked like she had her night time routine going, as it seemed like she’d had a fluffy white bathrobe on, and her facial expression looked like she was getting ready for bed (she looked beautiful either way)! The emphasis was on the new bling though, as she drew a heart around the new piece with her fiancé’s initials.

While Kourt showed off her feelings for Travis, the drummer has also shown his love for Kourtney in some of his recent Instagram Stories. Travis showed off his “favorite tattoo from [his] favorite tattoo artist” on his Instagram. The ink was a small piece that just said, “I love you,” and he included a link to show that his favorite artist was indeed his fiancée. Later, he shared a doodle that had his and Kourtney’s names written in hearts on a piece of notebook paper. “I love you my baby,” was also written on the page.

Necklace aside, Travis and Kourtney are undoubtedly gearing up for some quality time together for the holidays. A source close to Kourtney revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wanted to get Travis something extra special for their first Christmas as a future married couple. “When it comes to holidays and gift-giving, Kourtney is so generous. The one thing she is stuck on right now is what to get Travis,” the source said. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas.” The source also revealed that the pair were also already shopping for each other’s kids as if they were their own.

 