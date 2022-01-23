See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Leather Trench With Nothing Underneath Heading To Art Show — Photos

Kim Kardashian
JACK / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian West Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 06 May 2013 KIM WEARING RICCARDO TISCI
2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West, recipient of The Fashion Icon of 2021 Backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian WestKim Kardashian leaving the The Ritz-Carlton, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Kim made quite the entrance to an art show when she arrived in a sexy black ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Showstopper! Kim Kardashian made onlookers pause as she arrived at an art show wearing a very sexy outfit. The reality star and makeup mogul, 40, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Saturday night (January 22) to take in the new offerings at a local gallery. Looking every inch the supermodel, Kim wrapped her flawless figure in a black leather trench coat and left little to the imagination as she wore nothing underneath. The coat was left wide open at the top, giving fans a peek at her decolletage. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back tightly, the mother of four framed her face with oversized sunglasses, as she stomped the pavement in designer high heels.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stepped out for an art show in Beverly Hills on January 22, 2022. (JACK / BACKGRID)

The sophisticated look comes just a day after Kim set temperatures soaring when she hit the beach for a sizzling photo shoot for her SKIMS line. She was the ultimate professional while posing to get the perfect snaps in a black bikini and a plunging one-piece. To add some sparkle to the surf-ready look, the KUWTK star donned a few gold ankle bracelets. While rocking the nude swimsuit, Kim frolicked in the surf, giving onlookers quite the charge. She added a slew of shiny bracelets to her wrists and a pair of oversized earrings to set off the stylish look.

Both the art gallery outing and the photo shoot follows the news that Kim has the unwavering support of her mother, Kris Jenner, in the midst of the Kanye divorce drama. The mother/daughter bond is proving to be unbreakable, as Kim is forced to deal with Kanye claiming he is being kept from his children’s birthday parties and allegedly singing about beating up Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson. Even though it appears all too much for one to take, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim will be just fine with Kris in her corner.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then,” the source explained. “She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”

 