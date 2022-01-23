Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Leather Trench With Nothing Underneath Heading To Art Show — Photos

Kim made quite the entrance to an art show when she arrived in a sexy black ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Showstopper! Kim Kardashian made onlookers pause as she arrived at an art show wearing a very sexy outfit. The reality star and makeup mogul, 40, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Saturday night (January 22) to take in the new offerings at a local gallery. Looking every inch the supermodel, Kim wrapped her flawless figure in a black leather trench coat and left little to the imagination as she wore nothing underneath. The coat was left wide open at the top, giving fans a peek at her decolletage. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back tightly, the mother of four framed her face with oversized sunglasses, as she stomped the pavement in designer high heels.

The sophisticated look comes just a day after Kim set temperatures soaring when she hit the beach for a sizzling photo shoot for her SKIMS line. She was the ultimate professional while posing to get the perfect snaps in a black bikini and a plunging one-piece. To add some sparkle to the surf-ready look, the KUWTK star donned a few gold ankle bracelets. While rocking the nude swimsuit, Kim frolicked in the surf, giving onlookers quite the charge. She added a slew of shiny bracelets to her wrists and a pair of oversized earrings to set off the stylish look.

Both the art gallery outing and the photo shoot follows the news that Kim has the unwavering support of her mother, Kris Jenner, in the midst of the Kanye divorce drama. The mother/daughter bond is proving to be unbreakable, as Kim is forced to deal with Kanye claiming he is being kept from his children’s birthday parties and allegedly singing about beating up Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson. Even though it appears all too much for one to take, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim will be just fine with Kris in her corner.

“Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then,” the source explained. “She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”