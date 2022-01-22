Kim Kardashian, 41, Is The Ultimate Beach Babe In Black Bikini & Plunging One Piece

Kim showed off her flawless figure in the barely-there ensembles as she posed for a SKIMS campaign on a beautiful beach.

Kim Kardashian is not letting the recent drama with her estranged husband Kanye West keep her from her duties. The reality star, 41, set temperatures soaring as she hit the beach for a sizzling photo shoot for her SKIMS line on January 21. Showing off her flawless figure, Kim posed like a supermodel to get the perfect snaps in a black bikini and a plunging one-piece, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail.

The mother of four put on an impressive display as her toned abs took center stage in the string bikini. Kim kept her trademark raven tresses long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders. To add some sparkle to the surf-ready look, the KUWTK star donned a few gold ankle bracelets. While rocking the nude swimsuit, Kim frolicked in the surf, giving onlookers quite the charge. She added a slew of shiny bracelets to her wrists and a pair of oversized earrings to set off the stylish look.

The photo shoot follows the news that Kim has the unwavering support of her mother, Kris Jenner, in the midst of the Kanye divorce drama. The mother/daughter bond is proving to be unbreakable, as Kim is forced to deal with Kanye claiming he is being kept from his children’s birthday parties and allegedly singing about beating up Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson. Even though it appears all too much for one to take, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim will be just fine with Kris in her corner.

“Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then,” the source explained. “She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”

As Kim and Pete’s romance is heating up, the source also dished on how Kris feels about the Saturday Night Live star. “Kris really, really likes Kim with Pete because he makes her smile. He makes her forget about all of the drama surrounding her life and Kris and Pete really vibed when they spent time together.” Here’s to Kris keeping up with — and supporting — the Kardashians!