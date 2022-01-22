Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Stuns In Bright Red Bikini As She Poses In A Swimming Pool – Photo

Bombshell brunette! Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in a sexy red bikini as she lounged on a blow-up flamingo in a swimming pool.

Elizabeth Hurley is flawless! The 56-year-old beauty posted a stunning bikini photo to her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 22, opting for a eye catching red two piece. The triangle style top from her namesake Elizabeth Hurley Beach line included a small gold chain detail in the middle, which was also on both sides of the low rise bottom. Elizabeth looked like she was having the ultimate relaxation session as she sat atop a pink blow-up flamingo in a swimming pool on a bright and sunny day.

“Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo…..,” she wrote in her caption, referencing her setting. She then teased the image may not have been posted in real time for her two million followers. “Or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry’s chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide,” she added. Terry’s chocolate oranges are a highly popular snack in the United Kingdom, which open up into “sliced” pieces of chocolate — just like an actual orange.

Over 75,000 fans were loving the photo, with plenty leaving comments. “Still absolutely beautiful,” one wrote. “Once again there is nothing finer!!!” another added, complimenting the Austin Powers actress. “Replace the dog with me,” a third joked.

Elizabeth’s skin was glowing in the image, as she showed off her near-perfect makeup. The model-turned-actress is a longtime spokesperson for beauty brand Estee Lauder, swearing by their “holy grail” Advanced Night Repair serum which she notoriously has used twice a day for 25 years (ladies, take note). “I do a LOT [of skincare]…. I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything,” she confessed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in 2019.

She sported a black liner and glossy lip for her pool day, adding a touch of drama with a dark burgundy manicure. As always, her highlighted brown locks were perfectly styled into a loose beach wave that appeared slightly damp from the pool.