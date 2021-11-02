Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Stuns in White Chain Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Elizabeth Hurley stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The British beauty sent hearts racing while posing in a white bikini on the beach.

Elizabeth Hurley left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 56-year-old model took to social media on November 2 and shared a smoldering photo as the Austin Powers actress wore a skimpy bikini from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach Collection which you can see here.

“Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini,” she captioned the post. The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while showing off the two-piece swimsuit. Elizabeth shared the image which featured a picturesque backdrop amid a tropical setting.

The Bedazzled star opted for natural makeup with a hint of pink gloss, and she accessorized with a simple straw cowboy hat while casually resting her hand on her head. Fans flocked to the comments section to reply to Liz’s sizzling snap. “A great natural beauty,” one admirer wrote. “I will forever have a crush on you. LOL,” yet another commented. “Blinded with such perfection,” one fan also added.

Meanwhile, the brunette bombshell is not about to let age or a few extra pounds get in the way of what she does best — posing in bikinis! The star confessed on October 15 that while she may not have the body of her 20-year old self, it’s not going to deter her from loving her body just the way it is.

“I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care,” The Royals star candidly confessed during the interview. “I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” Amen to that, Liz!