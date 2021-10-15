News

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Reveals She Won’t Stop Wearing Bikinis After Gaining Weight: ‘Life’s Too Short’

Elizabeth Hurley is not shy about showing off a little skin — even if she’s gained a bit of weight over the years.

Nothing to hide here! Elizabeth Hurley is not letting age or a few added pounds get in the way of what she does best: posing in bikinis! The (unbelievable) 56-year old confessed to the DailyMail on Friday, October 15 that while she may not have the body of her 20-year old self, it’s not going to deter her from loving her body just the way it is.

“I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care,” The Royals star told the British outlet. “I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” Amen to that Liz!

The longtime actress has paid her dues long enough in Hollywood to buy a little wiggle room from critics. Liz has graced the many screens of Hollywood for years playing blockbuster roles in movies like Bedazzled and 1997’s gut-busting Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Many of the Estee Lauder model’s roles have rightly showed off her toned physique over the years, playing up the mother of one’s best features. Elizabeth even has her own collection of swimsuits called “Elizabeth Hurley Beach,” so it’s only natural that the five-foot-eight beauty loves to play in water-wear all the time!

But it’s not all skin and games for the former girlfriend of Hugh Grant. On October 1, the model-actress opened up to the TODAY Show penning an essay about the loss of her grandmother to breast cancer in 1992. Since then Liz has been vocal about her support for the yet-to-be cured disease that claims the lives of at least 11,500 people each year in the United Kingdom.

Still, as Liz already made clear: life is short. And while she’s young and vibrant enough to enjoy it, she’s going to flaunt it too. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans,” the bombshell actress said to the outlet, “but currently, I’m still enjoying it.”