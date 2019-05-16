Elizabeth Hurley Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction When Sexy Pink Dress Gets Stuck In Car

Elizabeth Hurley looked gorgeous in a sexy pink gown at the BCRF Hot Pink Party in NYC on May 15, despite narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction as her dress got stuck in her car.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, headed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City on May 15, and as soon as she arrived in a black SUV, she managed to just avoid what could’ve been a serious wardrobe malfunction. Elizabeth opted to wear a gorgeous fuchsia gown with a super long train, and when she stepped out of the vehicle, the bottom of her train got caught in the car. A man dressed in a suit, pink tie, and a pink breast cancer ribbon pin managed to help get her dress unstuck from the car, pulling it out and shaking out the bottom of the dress so that Elizabeth would be good to go for the event. As all of this was happening, Elizabeth didn’t even break a sweat, as she smiled for the cameras and handled the situation with such ease. Once the ordeal was over with outside the event on the sidewalk, Elizabeth strolled right in and stepped out onto the red carpet, completely unfazed by what had just happened.

The British actress looked so gorgeous in her dress, it would be such a shame if it ripped, because she looked flawless. Elizabeth literally does not age a day and she proved that when she rocked this one-shoulder hot pink chiffon gown that featured a tight bodice with a long gorgeous silk cape attached to the sleeve. She cinched in her waist with a thin metallic gold belt, as the rest of the gown flowed out into layers of sheer chiffon and silk ruffles. The side of the gown featured an insanely plunging hip-high slit that showed off her long toned legs, while the front of the skirt was totally see-through, giving us a glimpse of her legs from all angles.

Elizabeth accessorized her look with gorgeous metallic gold strappy gladiator heels, massive diamond cocktail rings, and the most stunning diamond and emerald drop down earrings that glistened every time she turned her head.

As for her glam, Elizabeth opted for her usual look, letting her chestnut brown hair down and parted in the middle, flowing into effortlessly perfect beach waves. She added a sparkly pink shadow all over her lids and brow bones, adding dark eyeliner and a glossy pink lip, completing her stunning look for the night.