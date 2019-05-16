Fashion
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction When Sexy Pink Dress Gets Stuck In Car

Elizabeth Hurley Wardrobe Malfunction
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay) Elizabeth Hurley 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018 ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER” Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - Ageless beauty, Elizabeth Hurley, turns heads in an elegant pink dress while out in NYC. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Elizabeth Hurley BCRF Hot Pink Party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Elizabeth Hurley Gala Night for Take That The Band musical, Arrivals, London, UK - 04 Dec 2018 Gala Night for Take That The Band musical in association with the Elton John AIDs Foundation View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

Elizabeth Hurley looked gorgeous in a sexy pink gown at the BCRF Hot Pink Party in NYC on May 15, despite narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction as her dress got stuck in her car.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, headed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City on May 15, and as soon as she arrived in a black SUV, she managed to just avoid what could’ve been a serious wardrobe malfunction. Elizabeth opted to wear a gorgeous fuchsia gown with a super long train, and when she stepped out of the vehicle, the bottom of her train got caught in the car. A man dressed in a suit, pink tie, and a pink breast cancer ribbon pin managed to help get her dress unstuck from the car, pulling it out and shaking out the bottom of the dress so that Elizabeth would be good to go for the event. As all of this was happening, Elizabeth didn’t even break a sweat, as she smiled for the cameras and handled the situation with such ease. Once the ordeal was over with outside the event on the sidewalk, Elizabeth strolled right in and stepped out onto the red carpet, completely unfazed by what had just happened.

The British actress looked so gorgeous in her dress, it would be such a shame if it ripped, because she looked flawless. Elizabeth literally does not age a day and she proved that when she rocked this one-shoulder hot pink chiffon gown that featured a tight bodice with a long gorgeous silk cape attached to the sleeve. She cinched in her waist with a thin metallic gold belt, as the rest of the gown flowed out into layers of sheer chiffon and silk ruffles. The side of the gown featured an insanely plunging hip-high slit that showed off her long toned legs, while the front of the skirt was totally see-through, giving us a glimpse of her legs from all angles.

Elizabeth accessorized her look with gorgeous metallic gold strappy gladiator heels, massive diamond cocktail rings, and the most stunning diamond and emerald drop down earrings that glistened every time she turned her head.

Elizabeth Hurley Wardrobe Malfunction
Elizabeth Hurley attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in NYC on May 15, when the bottom of her gorgeous pink dress got stuck in her black SUV, as a man had to help her get it unstuck. (Skyler2018 / BACKGRID)
Elizabeth Hurley Wardrobe Malfunction
After suffering a minor wardrobe altercation, Elizabeth Hurley stepped out on the red carpet at the BCRF event looking flawless & unfazed in a hot pink thigh-high slit gown. (imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

As for her glam, Elizabeth opted for her usual look, letting her chestnut brown hair down and parted in the middle, flowing into effortlessly perfect beach waves. She added a sparkly pink shadow all over her lids and brow bones, adding dark eyeliner and a glossy pink lip, completing her stunning look for the night.