Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Unwinds At Home In Plunging Red Suit With Nothing Underneath — Sexy New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley looked like a queen sitting in her ‘throne’ while rocking a royal red jumpsuit. ‘The Royals’ star has been looking forward to the ‘end’ of lockdown.

Elizabeth Hurley channeled her character from The Royals, Queen Helena, in her latest Instagram selfie! The 55-year-old British actress was sitting in a metallic gold “throne” designed by the Ron Arad Studio while wearing a velvet jumpsuit in a royal red shade from The Deck London and strappy black heels from DSQUARED2. Instead of Buckingham Palace, though, Elizabeth wrote that she was “lounging” (presumably at her London home).

As you can see in her glamorous photo above, Elizabeth has been safely waiting out the pandemic in her home. Just a day prior, she shared a photo of herself once again lounging on another piece of furniture while rocking a pair of bunny ears. “Home day. Sofa day. When-will-lockdown-end-day,” the actress wrote, putting into words how we’ve all been feeling.

While Elizabeth hasn’t been able to travel to the tropical destinations she usually jets off to, the Austin Powers star at least has a lot of photos saved from past getaways! She even embarked on a tongue-in-cheek “fake vacation,” which entailed staying at home while sharing throwback bikini photos of herself to pretend that she was actually on vacation.

The “fake vacation” also gave Elizabeth the chance to show off sexy bikini sets from swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. On Feb. 22, she shared a throwback photo of herself relaxing on a sandy shore in a plunging white bikini with cute ribbon details. Earlier that month, she also brought back a video of herself happily floating in a pool while wearing her brand’s aquamarine-colored bikini.

Despite the halt of her normal lifestyle, Elizabeth revealed that she was still “super active” earlier during the pandemic. “When I had nine people locked down with me [in quarantine] — we were super active. We found that we could eat a lot and we firmed up just through activity — no exercise, just doing stuff,” she told Access in a virtual interview in Oct. 2020. So, if you can’t access a gym right now, take Elizabeth’s advice: fill your day with movement (when you’re not lounging on your own throne/armchair, that is).