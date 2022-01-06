See Pic

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Stuns In Christmas Bikini Photo Before Spraining Her Ankle

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley set temperatures soaring for in a sizzling bikini pic before spraining her ‘silly ankle.’ The actress said she’s now on crutches and ‘feeling sorry’ for herself!

Well, that’s one way to ring in the new year! Elizabeth Hurley, took to her Instagram on January 6 to show off a sizzling bikini snap and to let her fans know she sprained her ankle following the photo shoot! “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle, ” the 56-year-old model/actress captioned the post, seen here. “Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself.”

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley seen here at the 'Rocketman' premiere in 2018.

The Bedazzled star shouldn’t be too hard on herself, as she certainly proved her model worth in the scintillating pic. Flaunting her fabulous figure, Elizabeth posed like a pro in a light brown two-piece, which left little to the imagination. Her toned body was on full display as she let her trademark chestnut brown tresses cascade over her shoulders. Going virtually makeup free, the British bombshell let her natural beauty shine.

One would think Elizabeth spends half her life in the gym with a physique like that — however, she recently said that is not the case. “I don’t do a lot of set exercise but I’m very active and run around all day,” she told Healthy Living. “I enjoy Pilates, though I don’t do it often enough, but I have recently joined a gym for the first time in years and am hoping I can motivate myself to go.”

As for dieting, Elizabeth said she’ll try to cut back when her jeans are fitting a little bit tight. “I rarely skip breakfast and always eat lunch but the lighter my evening meal the better,” she added to the outlet. “I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie and I always start the day with a couple of mugs of hot water. Otherwise I eat pretty normally but avoid processed and junk foods.” Whatever it is Elizabeth is doing, it’s certainly working! Here’s to a quick recovery!

 