Lourdes Leon, 25, Stuns In Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie After Modeling For Savage x Fenty

lourdes leon
Splashnews
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas."
After sharing plenty of glamorous looks for the beauty brand’s campaign, the model posted a more low-key look.

Lourdes Leon shared a comfortable and casual, makeup-less selfie to her Instagram Story on Thursday January 20. The 25-year-old model, fresh off of modeling for the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign, posted a mirror photo, where she rocked an oversized purple sweatshirt, and comfy-looking pair of sweatpants. Lourdes — who often goes by Lola — looked super relaxed, as she took the photo of herself with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Lourdes posted the relaxed new look days after she debuted steamy new photos, where she snuggled up to Rihanna for the Loud singer’s new Valentine’s Day line of lingerie, called “Love on the Edge.” It wasn’t the first time that Lourdes had modeled for Savage X Fenty, but she looked totally gorgeous in the new photos. Rihanna modeled some of the sexy outfits on her own with photos on Instagram. “Valentine’s Day is for me,” she captioned the post. “But you can watch.”

The lingerie campaign is far from the only sexy photoset that Lourdes has starred in. Lourdes rang in the New Year with a sexy photo of herself showing off her booty in a sheer white dress along with a mystery man, who struck a silly pose with his tongue out while holding onto her butt in the photo. Lourdes also showed that she takes after her gorgeous mom Madonna in an October photoshoot, where she posed in a sultry dominatrix-inspired look, similar to some that the “Material Girl” popstar has worn in the past.

Lourdes stuns in white. (Splashnews)

Beautiful photos aside, Lourdes does seem like she’s spent a bit of time bonding with her mom recently. The popstar shared a series of photos and videos earlier in January to show that she’d spent the early days of 2022 vacationing with all six of her kids, skiing and singing in Switzerland. Madonna wrote a caption celebrating the trip, where it seemed like they all had a wonderful getaway as a family. “We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” she wrote on Instagram.