Video

Lourdes Leon, 25, Channels Mom Madonna With Sexy Dominatrix Bodysuit — Watch

lourdes leon
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

She learned from the best! Lourdes Leon channeled mom Madonna in a sexy dominatrix bodysuit for a new Mugler campaign.

Like mother, like daughter. Lourdes Leon channeled her mom Madonna with a sexy dominatrix-inspired outfit. The model, 25, shared a new video from her Mugler campaign on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon could be seen in black latex bodysuit with sheer tights and high pointed toe heels, as seen in the video HERE. Lourdes shared more details of the look HERE.

madonna
Madonna in a dominatrix-inspired bodysuit at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The ensemble evokes the racy dominatrix bodysuit that Madonna wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. The star, 63, arrived on stage in a brown trench coat to kick off the festivities, ultimately removing the coat to reveal her sexy ensemble, much to the delight of the crowds. The “Vogue” singer paired the look with latex gloves and a black baker boy hat.

The new Mugler video comes amidst a busy time for the model. She recently walked the runway for Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta during a show in Detroit on October 21, modeling looks from creative director Daniel Lee’s spring collection. Prior to that, Lourdes appeared in Rihanna’s annual Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime in September.

Related Gallery

Madonna: See Photos Of The Singer

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - The eccentric hit-maker made a rare public appearance, strutting hand in hand with 26-year-old toyboy Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna was joined by her entire family as they turned out in force to support David Banda from the sidelines. Madge wore a black cowboy hat with a whale on it to contrast her all-white outfit. The 62-year-old displayed a mess of gold jewelry around her neck, which complemented nicely with her the jewel-encrusted grill across her teeth. **SHOT ON 05/02/2021**Pictured: Madonna, Ahlamalik WilliamsBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna Ahlamalik Williams leaving The Grand Rex in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624369_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624521_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

lourdes leon and madonna
Lourdes Leon and mom Madonna (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

In May, Lourdes scored an invite to fashion’s most exclusive event: the Met Gala, which had a theme of American fashion this year. In her Q&A interview with Interview magazine published on October 14, the model revealed that she felt “awkward” at her very first Met Gala. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go,” Lourdes told the outlet. “Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy.”

“You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t fucking know them,” she continued. “That’s not my vibe. I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. . . I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine. I mean, I was sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.”