Lourdes Leon, 25, Channels Mom Madonna With Sexy Dominatrix Bodysuit — Watch

Like mother, like daughter. Lourdes Leon channeled her mom Madonna with a sexy dominatrix-inspired outfit. The model, 25, shared a new video from her Mugler campaign on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon could be seen in black latex bodysuit with sheer tights and high pointed toe heels.

The ensemble evokes the racy dominatrix bodysuit that Madonna wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. The star, 63, arrived on stage in a brown trench coat to kick off the festivities, ultimately removing the coat to reveal her sexy ensemble, much to the delight of the crowds. The “Vogue” singer paired the look with latex gloves and a black baker boy hat.

The new Mugler video comes amidst a busy time for the model. She recently walked the runway for Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta during a show in Detroit on October 21, modeling looks from creative director Daniel Lee’s spring collection. Prior to that, Lourdes appeared in Rihanna’s annual Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime in September.

In May, Lourdes scored an invite to fashion’s most exclusive event: the Met Gala, which had a theme of American fashion this year. In her Q&A interview with Interview magazine published on October 14, the model revealed that she felt “awkward” at her very first Met Gala. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go,” Lourdes told the outlet. “Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy.”

“You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t fucking know them,” she continued. “That’s not my vibe. I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. . . I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine. I mean, I was sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.”